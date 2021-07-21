The Mid-American Conference preseason media poll was released on Tuesday, and Ohio University is projected to finish near the top.
Ohio was tabbed to finish second in the MAC East Division by a panel of 22 media members fort he 2021 MAC Football Media Preseason Poll.
Kent State is the pick to win the MAC East Division, as the Flashes garnered 11 first-place votes and 112 points.
Ohio followed with 96 points, gaining a pair of first place votes.
In the West Division, Ball State is the pick to win with 11 first-place votes and 114 points. Toledo is second with 104 points, and seven first-place votes.
Ball State is also considered the favorite to win the MAC Championship game, with seven votes to take home the overall title.
Toledo (five), Kent State (four), Western Michigan (three), Buffalo (two) and Miami (one) each received votes to win the overall MAC title.
The 2021 season will mark the first time since 2004 that Frank Solich won't be leading the way for Ohio. He announced his retirement from coaching last Wednesday due to health reasons.
Solich won 115 games over the last 16 seasons for Ohio. Associate Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tim Albin was announced as the new head coach.
2021 MAC Football Preseason Media Poll (First place votes in parentheses):
East Division
1. Kent State (11), 112 points
2. Ohio (two), 96 points
3. Miami (five), 94 points
4. Buffalo (four), 93 points
5. Akron, 39 points
6. Bowling Green, 28 points
West Division
1. Ball State (11), 114 points
2. Toledo (seven), 104 points
3. Western Michigan (four), 103 points
4. Central Michigan, 68 points
5. Eastern Michigan, 44 points
6. Northern Illinois, 29 points
Rocket Mortgage MAC Football Championship Game Winner: Ball State (seven), Toledo (five), Kent State (four), Western Michigan (three), Buffalo (two), Miami (one)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.