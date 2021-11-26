Ohio was pushed by Concordia on Saturday, but ultimately pulled away for a 20-point win.
The Bobcats were 88-68 winners over Concordia, an NAIA program from Michigan, on Saturday inside the Convocation Center.
Concordia surprisingly led 37-30 at halftime, but Ohio rolled to a 58-31 advantage in the second half.
The Bobcats are 5-1 overall, including a perfect 4-0 in home games.
Miles Brown scored a career high 19 points in the win, making 7 of 12 shots from the field. He added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Brown was one of five players in double figures. Jason Carter and Ben Vander Plas each scored 16 points. Carter added seven rebounds and three blocks. Vander Plas had four assists.
Mark Sears also had another strong game with 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Tommy Schmock came off the bench to score 11 points. Ben Roderick added five points, while AJ Clayton had four points and four rebounds. IJ Ezuma had two points.
Thomas Hronis led Concordia with 23 points, making 7 of 13 shots from 3-point range. Bernard Kasanda added 14 points and three steals.
Concordia jumped out to leads of 23-15, 35-26 and 37-28 in the first half.
Ohio still trailed 43-36 after a Kasanda basket with 16:36 left in the second half.
It was all Bobcats from there. Ohio took the lead for the first time in the second half at 44-43 on two Schmock free throws with 14:32 to play.
Ohio led 51-45 after a three-point play by Vander Plas.
Concordia cut the deficit to 53-52 with 11:45 remaining, but the Bobcats answered with an 11-2 run to lead 64-54 after a Sears three-point play.
The Bobcats used a 12-2 run to finally put Concordia away, going ahead 85-66 on Brown's 3-pointer with 1:18 remaining.
Ohio is on the road Wednesday, playing at LSU at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.