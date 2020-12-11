It wasn't the flashy show Ohio put on against Cleveland State last Sunday, but it was a victory nonetheless.
Ohio pulled away from Purdue Northwest for a 92-72 victory on Thursday afternoon inside the Convocation Center.
The game was a late addition, added to the schedule a day before on Wednesday.
Purdue Northwest was able to hold a lead at halftime, 40-36, before Ohio won the second half 56-32.
The Bobcats improved to 4-1 with the win.
It was Ohio's first game since Sunday, when it used an NCAA record 40-0 run to soundly defeat Cleveland State 101-46.
Ohio had five players in double figures on Thursday. Jason Preston led the way with 22 points on 10 of 15 shooting. His 11 assists gave him a double-double, as he also had five steals and three rebounds.
Dwight Wilson also had a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Lunden McDay had 14 points, while Ben Vander Plas added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Miles Brown came off the bench to give Ohio 11 points. Rifen Miguel added seven points.
Ohio shot 52.9 percent from the field, making 36 of 68 field goal attempts with just nine turnovers and 24 assists. The Bobcats turned it up in the second half, making 21 of 35 (60 percent) shots from the field.
Jyrus Freels led Purdue Northwest (0-2) with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Ohio trailed 40-33 with 1:02 left in the first half after Jacob Stone's fast-break layup.
That proved to be the highlight of the day for Purdue Northwest, as Ohio answered with a 14-1 run into the second half.
The Bobcats took the lead for good at 42-41 on Brown's fast-break bucket with 18:58 to play in the second half. It was 47-41 after Brown again turned a turnover into two points on the other end.
Ohio went ahead 53-43 on Wilson's shot in the paint, but Purdue Northwest refused to go away. It trailed just 57-55 after Xavier Allison's pull-up in the paint with 11:01 remaining.
The Bobcats' lead was still just 59-57 until McDay hit a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 9:41 left.
Ohio continued to score, leading 76-64 after a jump shot by Vander Plas. A 9-0 run was capped by a Vander Plas layup, giving the Bobcats a commanding 82-64 edge with 3:45 left.
The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to Marshall on Sunday for a 2 p.m. start.
Their next game that is currently on the schedule is at Akron on Dec. 22. A home game on Dec. 18 against Mississippi Valley has been canceled.
