AKRON — Ohio picked up another key conference victory on Monday.
The Bobcats pulled out a late victory, 69-66, at Akron's James A. Rhodes Arena.
Ohio's second win in a row improves its record to 14-10 overall and 8-7 in the Mid-American Conference.
Akron falls to 13-9 overall and 10-6 in the MAC.
The Bobcats trailed 64-59 with 3:13 to play after Rachel Martindale hit a 3-pointer for Akron.
Gabby Burris started the comeback with her own 3-pointer with 2:57 left.
Ohio then tied the game at 64-64 after Cece Hooks hit a jump shot in the paint on its next possession.
The game remained tied until Erica Johnson sank a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 1:09 left.
Ohio got a pair of stops defensively in the closing minute before Burris made two free throws with six seconds left for a 69-64 lead.
The win allowed Ohio to move into fifth place in the conference standings.
Hooks led Ohio with 28 points on 12 of 25 shooting with 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Burris added 11 points and six rebounds, while Madi Mace and Kaylee Bambule each scored nine points. Johnson had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Yaya Felder also chipped in four points.
Jordyn Dawson led Akron with 22 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Reagan Bass had 17 points and eight rebounds.
