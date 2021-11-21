The Ohio women's basketball team built up an early lead and never let up on Saturday.
The Bobcats rolled in their home opener, downing Mercyhurst 90-46 at the Convocation Center.
Ohio led 21-10 after one quarter and 45-19 at halftime, improving to 2-2.
Mercyhurst fell to 0-4.
Ohio shot 50 percent from the field, making 30 of 60 field goal attempts. The Bobcats were even better inside the arc, making 22 of 36 from 2-point range.
The Bobcats had four in double figures, led by Erica Johnson and Cierra Hooks, with each player scoring 21 points.
Johnson made 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. She added seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Hooks made all nine of her free throw attempts, adding four steals.
Yaya Felder and Gabby Burris each scored 10 points in the win. Felder had eight rebounds and three assists, while Burris had seven rebounds.
Ella Pop just missed double figures with nine points. She had six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Hunter Rogan tallied seven points and three rebounds, while Madi Mace, Kate Dennis and Alexandra Antonova each scored four points.
Mercyhurst was guilty of 27 turnovers, with Ohio scoring 31 points off of those miscues.
Mercyhurst's only lead was 2-0, with Ohio scoring the next 13 points.
The Bobcats used a 22-2 run to lead 41-12 after Johnson's 3-pointer with 3:19 left in the first half.
The lead hit 30 points at 52-22 after Burris' shot in the paint with 8:01 left in the third quarter. The advantage hit 42 points at 81-39 after Antonova's 3-pointer with 5:31 left in the fourth quarter.
Ohio's largest lead was 49 points, 90-41, after a Rogan 3-pointer with 1:26 to play.
The Bobcats are off until hosting Floriday A&M on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.
