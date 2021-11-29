The Ohio women's basketball team had everything working in a blowout victory on Monday.
The Bobcats rolled to a 98-45 win over Florida A&M inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio had five players in double figures, nearly hitting the century mark in points.
The Bobcats made 15 3-pointers and attempted an astounding 86 shots from the field. Ohio made 38 of the them, including going 15 for 45 from 3-point range.
Ohio took care of the basketball, committing only nine turnovers. The Bobcats forced 28 turnovers, collecting 14 steals and scoring 34 points off of turnovers.
Florida A&M scored just three points off of turnovers.
Ohio also won the battle for points in the paint, 42-22.
Cierra Hooks led Ohio with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Erica Johnson had 16 points, making four 3-pointers, to go with eight assists, four steals and six rebounds.
Madi Mace had 15 points, five rebounds and three steals. Gabby Burris had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Yaya Felder had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Ohio also received nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks from Ella Pope. Alexandra Antonova had six points, Hunter Rogan five points and Kaylee Bambule three points.
The Bobcats improve to 3-2 overall after winning their third game in a row. Florida A&M fall to 0-4.
Ohio led 14-10 after one quarter, but extended the lead to 42-22 at halftime and 73-38 going to the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats remain home on Saturday, hosting Richmond at 1 p.m.
