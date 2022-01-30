BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Ohio men's basketball team rolled to a convincing victory at Buffalo on Friday.
The Bobcats were 74-53 winners at Buffalo, securing the program's largest margin of victory in a road game against the Bulls.
Ohio improves to 16-3 overall and 7-1 in the Mid-American Conference. Buffalo falls to 10-8 overall, and 4-4 in the MAC.
The Bobcats led 37-20 at halftime and never looked back, winning a rematch of last season's MAC Tournament championship game.
Mark Sears had a brilliant game for Ohio, scoring 27 points on 9 of 18 shooting. He also made seven of eight free throws, adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Jason Carter followed with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Ben Vander Plas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
Miles Brown gave Ohio four starters in double figures, scoring 11 points while driving five rebounds.
Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls with 13 points and seven rebounds.
The Bobcats shot 43.9 percent from the field, making 29 of 66 shots. Buffalo was held to 38.2 percent shooting, making 21 of 55 attempts.
Ohio will return home on Tuesday, hosting Ball State at 7 p.m. The Bobcats will also host Eastern Michigan on Thursday.
