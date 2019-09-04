Jeff Boals’ first full schedule as the Bobcats’ head coach is set.
Ohio men’s basketball released the full slate for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday. The majority of the start times, and television/streaming plans will be announced at a later date.
The 18-game Mid-American Conference schedule begins for Ohio on Jan. 4 its a road game at Western Michigan. The Bobcats will play the Broncos, and Eastern Michigan, twice apiece in cross divisional play.
Ohio will not have more than two home, or two road games, in succession.
The Bobcats’ final home regular-season game will be on Saturday, Feb. 29 against Kent State in the Convo. Ohio’s final two regular-season games will be on the road t Akron and at Miami.
Ohio’s non-conference schedule includes six straight home games to wrap up 2019, and the Bobcats won’t have to leave Athens for the entire month of December. However, OU will play six of its first seven games on the road.
The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a home game against Big Ten powerhouse Purdue on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The game will be carried nationally by ESPN2 and has a start time of 9 p.m.
The 2020 edition of the MAC Basketball Tournament will run from March 9 through March 14. The final three rounds will be played once again at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Field House. The tournament semifinals will air on CBS Sports Network, and the title game will be carried by ESPN2.
Ohio enters the season with a new coaching staff and drastically reworked roster. Boals will have seven new players from the 2018-19 squad, but OU does return MAC Freshman of the Year Ben Vander Plas, fellow All-MAC Freshman Jason Preston and returning senior guard Jordan Dartis.
Six freshmen — Ben Roderick, Marvin Price, Miles Brown, Michael Brown, Lunden McDay, Nolan Foster — and graduate transfer Sylvester Ogbonda are all new to the Bobcats in 2019-20.
2019 Ohio Men’s Basketball
Schedule
DATE;OPPONENT
Nov. 2;CAPITAL#
Nov. 5;at St. Bonaventure
Nov. 9;HEIDELBERG
Nov. 13;at Iona
Nov. 16;at Villanova
Nov. 21:vs. Baylor&
Nov. 22;vs. Utah/Coastal Car.&
Nov. 24;vs.TBA&
Nov. 30;DETROIT MERCY
Dec. 4;RIO GRANDE
Dec. 8;TENN. TECH
Dec. 17;PURDUE (9 p.m.)
Dec. 21;MOREHEAD St.
Dec. 29;CAMPBELL
Jan. 4;at Western Mich.*
Jan. 7;EASTERN MICH.*
Jan. 11;BOWLING GREEN*
Jan. 14;at Buffalo*
Jan. 18;at Eastern Mich.*
Jan. 21;TOLEDO*
Jan. 25;AKRON*
Jan. 28;at Northern Ill.*
Feb. 1;at Ball State*
Feb. 8;MIAMI*
Feb. 11;WESTERN MICH.*
Feb. 15;at Kent State*
Feb. 18;CENTRAL MICH.*
Feb. 22;at Bowling Green*
Feb. 25:BUFFALO*
Feb. 29;KENT STATE*
March 3;at Akron*
March 6;at Miami*
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS
# — Exhibition
& — 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational
— MAC games
