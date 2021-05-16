MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Ohio softball team wrapped up its 2021 season with a four-game series at Central Michigan over the weekend.
Ohio won the opener on Friday, 7-1, but lost the final three games.
The Bobcats lost a Saturday doubleheader by scores of 6-4 and 6-3, before falling in Sunday's finale 8-7 in eight innings.
Ohio closed the season at 21-26 overall, and 17-21 in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohoi's Mackensie Kohl nearly pitched a shutout in Friday's 7-1 win, as the Chippewas didn't score until the bottom of the seventh inning.
Kohl allowed one run on four hits while striking out two.
Ohio scored two in the third and one in the fourth to lead 3-0.
The Bobcats blew the game open with a four-run seventh. They led 6-0 after Annalia Paoli's two-run single, and 7-0 after Mikenzie Vaughn's RBI double.
Central Michigan (20-28, 18-20 MAC) scored two in the first and four in the second in Saturday's 6-4 win.
Cassidy Zaker took the loss, giving up four runs in 1 1-3 innings. Madi McCrady worked the final 4 2-3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits and four strikeouts.
Morgan Gardner's three-run home run gave Central Michigan a 6-0 lead.
Katie Yun's solo home run brought Ohio to within 6-3 in the sixth. Alexis Dawe's double scored Caroline Spacek to cut the deficit to 6-4, but Ohio got no closer.
Grace Lehto pitched a complete game for Central Michigan, striking out four.
Ohio led 3-0 in the third game of the series before the Chippewas scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to rally.
Caitlyn Britton's three-run home run in the fifth broke a 3-3 tie, sending Central Michigan to the win.
Spacek, Sophia Bernard and Allie Englant each hit RBI singles for Ohio, while Kohl took the loss after pitching 4 2-3 innings. She was charged with six runs, five earned.
Central Michigan rallied for a run in the bottom of the seventh in Sunday's finale. Ohio led 7-6 before Tala Dean hit a home run to left field to tie the game, sending it to extra innings.
Central Michigan won on Shaidan Knapp's double to left field in the eighth, scoring Gardner.
Ohio led 3-0 after half an inning thanks to Vaughn's three-run double.
The Bobcats went ahead 6-1 after Spacek's three-run double in the second.
Central Michigan would rally, tying the game at 6-6 thanks to Gardner's RBI double in the third.
Vaughn hit a solo home run in the sixth to give Ohio the 7-6 lead, but the Chippewas would rally to spoil Ohio's bid to close the season with a win.
The Bobcats finished seventh in the MAC standings.
Miami won the MAC regular season title, and will represent the conference in the NCAA Tournament. The RedHawks (46-8, 36-2 MAC) rolled through the MAC and will head to the Lexington regional to face Notre Dame on Friday. Kentucky and Northwestern join Miami in the regional.
