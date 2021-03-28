The Ohio softball team split a four-game home series against Western Michigan over the weekend.
The two Mid-American Conference foes split doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.
Ohio won Friday's first game, 4-3, with Central Michigan winning the second game, 10-8.
The Bobcats won Saturday's opener 8-5 before falling in the second game, 7-3.
Ohio is 9-8 on the season, including 5-3 in the MAC.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the bottom of the third in the opener, and the lead stood.
Katie Yun and Annalia Paoli each hit two-run doubles in the frame.
Mackenzie Kohl improved to 5-2 with the pitching win. She allowed two earned runs and eight hits in 7.0 innings. She worked around single runs for the Broncos in the fourth and fifth innings.
Emily Walker added two hits, including a triple, for Ohio.
Western Michigan rallied for the 10-8 win in the second game.
Ohio scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 5-4. Alexis Dawe hit a two-run single, and Mikenzie Vaughn and Yun followed with RBI doubles.
The Broncos answered with four runs in the top of the sixth, but Ohio scored three in the bottom half to tie the game at 8-8.
Vaughn's single plated two runs and Paoli's single up the middle scored Yun to tie the game.
Jordyn Swinehart ultimately won the game for Western Michigan with a two-run single to left in the top of the seventh.
Vaughn had two hits and three RBIs for the Bobcats, while Allie Englant had two hits and two runs. Dawe drove in two runs.
Ohio was the team to rally in Saturday's second game, scoring five in the bottom of the fifth for an 8-5 win.
Brooke Rice hit a two-run single to tie the score at 5-5, with Englant's single giving Ohio a 6-5 lead. Vaughn's two-run double to left made it an 8-5 cushion.
Holly Brehm got the win in relief, pitching 2 2-3 innings of shutout softball. She struck out three and allowed just three hits.
Kohl started, pitching 4 1-3 innings. She gave up five earned runs on seven hits and a strikeout.
Englant was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs for Ohio, while Vaughn had two RBIs. Yun, Caitlin Fogue and Rice each had two-hit games.
Sydney Stefanick hit a three-run home run for Western Michigan to give the Broncos a 5-3 lead in the fifth.
Rissa Bajusz was the pitcher of record for Western Michigan, giving up seven runs and 10 hits in 4.0 innings. Five of those runs were earned, as she walked three but didn't strike out a batter.
Western Michigan (6-15, 2-6 MAC) won the finale on Saturday 7-3 for the split.
The Broncos broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in each the fourth and fifth innings.
Taylor Garey was 3 for 3 with three RBIs, her two-run double in the fifth giving the Broncos a four-run lead.
Englant and Yun each had two-hit games for Ohio. Vaughn hit a three-run home run in the first inning to account for all of the Bobcats' runs.
Cassidy Zaker took the loss. She surrendered seven runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks in 4.0 innings of work.
Reily Galloway pitched all seven innings for the complete game win, striking out six and allowing eight hits and three runs.
The Bobcats are at Kent State for a four-game series this weekend. Friday's first game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
