Ohio softball wraps up regular season From staff reports May 8, 2022 The Ohio softball team salvaged the finale of a three-game series against Western Michigan. The Bobcats won at the Ohio Softball Field, 6-5, on Sunday. Western Michigan swept a doubleheader on Saturday by scores of 2-0 and 10-5.Ohio ends the regular season at at 23-23 overall and 17-10 in the Mid-American Conference. On Sunday, Ohio scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 5-5 tie. Yasmine Logan hit a sacrifice fly to score Emily Walker for what proved to be the winning run. Kylie Coffelt earned the win in relief. She improved to 9-10 after pitching the final 2 1-3 innings. She didn't allow a run or a walk, giving up only two hits. Mackensie Kohl started and worked the first 4 2-3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits and two walks. Caroline Spacek's two-run home run gave Ohio a 4-0 lead in the third inning. Brooke Rice's solo home run made it 5-1 in the fourth. The Broncos scored four runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game. Western Michigan's Reily Galloway pitched a complete-game shutout in Saturday's opener. She gave up just three hits and a walk, striking out four to improve to 14-18 on the season. Kohl pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up just two hits, one walk and on earned run. She struck out five. Galloway hit an RBI single in the first inning, and Cassidy Brendtke reached on a fielder's choice for an RBI to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh.Western Michigan scored five runs in the top of the third to go ahead 5-1 in Saturday's second game. Ohio was within 5-4 before the Broncos added four runs in the sixth. Alyssa Kramer was 3 for 4 with two runs for Central Michigan. Her two-run home run in the third put the Bobcats behind 5-1. Rissa Bajusz was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Her three-run home run in the sixth gave Western Michigan a 9-4 advantage. Bajusz was also the winning pitcher with 5 2-3 innings in the circle. She struck out seven, giving up five earned runs on eight hits and four walks. Galloway pitched the final 1 1-3 innings for the save. Coffelt pitched all seven innings in the defeat. She gave up five runs, two earned, on 10 hits and two walks. She struck out five. Western Michigan is 22-32 overall and 12-16 in the MAC. The Bobcats open the MAC Tournament on Thursday against Central Michigan, in a game played in Oxford at 1 p.m.
