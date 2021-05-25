The Ohio baseball team closed out the home portion of their 2021 season on a winning note.
The Bobcats won the final two games of their four-game Mid-American Conference series against Ball State to earn a split.
Ball State won the opener on Friday, 4-3, then won the first game of a twin bill on Saturday, 9-2.
Ohio won the second game on Saturday, 5-1, before winning the series finale 9-7 on Sunday.
Ohio is 27-22 overall, and an even 18-18 in the MAC.
Ball State built up a three-run lead against Ohio ace Joe Rock in Friday's opener.
The Cardinals scored in the second, then added two in the third.
Rock fell to 8-3 on the season after pitching 6 2-3 innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter, giving up five hits and three runs.
Ohio pulled to within 3-2 on Trevor Hafner's RBI single in the seventh, but Ball State added an insurance run in the eighth.
The Bobcats got to within 4-3 on Spencer Harbert's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.
John Baker got the win with seven innings pitched, giving up two runs on nine hits. He stuck out six and walked one.
Ball State pulled ahead for the 9-2 win in the second game of the series. The game was tied at 2-2 after the bottom of the second after Harbert's two-run home run.
Ball State scored the final seven runs of the game, scoring four runs in the sixth inning.
Nick Powell and Decker Scheffler each hit home runs for Ball State, while Chayce McDermott pitched all seven innings in the win.
McDermott improved to 8-2, giving up just three hits and two runs while striking out 13.
Braxton Kelly (1-4) took the loss for Ohio with five innings of work. He gave up six runs on nine hits.
The Bobcats started their road back with the 5-1 win in the third game of the series behind Edward Kutt IV's pitching.
Kutt pitched a seven-inning complete game, giving up just one unearned run on three hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
Harry Witwer-Dukes hit a solo home run in the third inning, and Ohio never lost that lead.
Ohio scored three in the fourth to lead 4-0, then added a run in the sixth for a 5-0 lead on Michael Richardson's RBI single.
The Bobcats rallied for the 9-7 win in the series finale.
Ball State led 5-3 after the top of the seventh, but Ohio forced a tie in the bottom half of the inning after Tanner Pierchnick's two-run double. It was a four-run inning after Witwer-Dukes' solo home run gave Ohio a 7-5 lead.
The Bobcats added two more in the eighth for a 9-5 edge.
Ohio used four pitchers, with Brett Manis getting the win. He pitched three innings in relief, striking out seven. He gave up three runs on five hits.
Kutt pitched the final out for his fifth save of the season.
Chace Harris started for Ohio, giving up two runs on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts in four innings.
Ball State fell to 34-18, and 25-11 in the MAC after losing the final two games.
Ohio closes the season with a four-game series at Western Michigan, with Friday's first pitch coming at 3 p.m.
The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday at 12 p.m., with Sunday's finale coming at 1 p.m.
