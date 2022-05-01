The Ohio baseball team split a four-game conference series at Miami over the weekend.
The Bobcats opened with a Friday victory, 7-3 before splitting a Saturday doubleheader. Ohio lost the first game, 5-1, then recovered to win 10-9 in the second game.
Miami salvaged a split with Sunday's 9-7 victory.
Ohio is 20-19 overall and 12-12 in the Mid-American Conference.
AJ Rausch got the weekend started with a first-inning solo home run on Friday.
Ohio eventually led 6-1 after Michael Richardson's two-run home run in the seventh inning.
Edward Kutt IV (3-3) got the win with seven innings of work. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits without walking a batter. He struck out seven.
Brett Manis pitched two scoreless innings to complete the win.
Tyler Ronevich (2-3) took the pitching loss for Miami after surrendering four runs in 4 2-3 innings.
Spencer Harbert was 3 for 5 with a run and RBI for Ohio, while Rausch and Richardson each had two-hit games.
Miami's Zach Maxey (3-2) slowed down Ohio's offense on Saturday with a seven-inning complete game. He allowed just an earned run on eight hits without walking a batter. He struck out three.
The game was tied at 1-1 when Miami's Brian Zapp scored on a passed ball in the second inning. Cole Andrews hit a two-run double to left field to push the RedHawk lead to 4-1 in the third.
Jacob Tate (2-4) took the loss, going just 1 1-3 inning. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk. Braxton Kelly pitched the final 4 2-3 innings of relief, striking out eight, but allowing three runs.
Peterson, Colin Kasperbauer and Xavier Haendiges each had two-hit games for Ohio.
Ohio's 10-9 victory in the second game was a 10-inning affair.
The Bobcats appeared to be in control after Cael Baker's two-run home run gave them a 9-6 lead in the top of the ninth inning.
Miami's David Novak came up clutch with a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Ohio's Eamon Horwedel, sending the game to extra innings.
Ohio answered when Kasperbauder's sacrifice fly to center field scored Rausch for a 10-9 lead.
Manis, who got the final out of the ninth inning, earned the win when he pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th.
Mason Minzey was 2 for 6 with five RBIs, hitting a three-run home run in the third inning. His two-run single in the fourth gave the Bobcats a 5-0 lead.
Alex Finney was 3 for 4, while Rausch and Nick Dolan also had two-hit games.
Novak was 3 for 5 with five RBIs for Miami.
Ohio was unable to win the series after Sunday's 9-7 loss.
Ohio trailed 9-3 after seven innings before scoring four runs in the final two innings, but it wasn't enough.
Peterson was 3 for 5 with a solo home run for Ohio. Dolan was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Finney and Richardson each added two-hit games.
Brendan Roder (2-3) started and took the loss for the Bobcats after pitching six innings. He allowed five earned runs on six hits. He struck out seven.
Brady McLean (1-0) was Miami's winning pitcher. He worked five innings, holding Ohio to two runs on six hits during that span. He struck out five and walked one.
Novak, Zach McDonald and Dalton Back all hit home runs for Miami, which is 19-25 overall and 14-17 in the MAC.
Ohio is off until hosting Akron this weekend. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday. A doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, with Sunday's finale scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.