The Ohio baseball team split a four-game series against the Toledo Rockets over the weekend.
Ohio won Friday's opener, 6-5, in 10 innings before dropping Saturday's game, 11-8.
The two Mid-American Conference teams played a doubleheader on Sunday. Toledo won the first game 11-5, with Ohio taking the finale 10-3 to salvage the split.
The Bobcats' record stands at 13-14 overall, and 7-9 in the MAC.
Ohio won an extra-inning thriller in Friday's opener.
The Bobcats trailed 3-1 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Nick Dolan's two-run double tied the score, with Isaiah Peterson's single giving Ohio a 4-3 lead. It was 5-3 after Peterson scored on a wild pitch.
Toledo forced extra innings with two runs in the top of the ninth inning. Mason Sykes launched a two-run home run to force a 5-5 tie.
Ohio's Mason Minzey came through in the bottom of the 10th inning, his solo home run providing the Bobcats with the winning runs.
Minzey had two hits and two RBIs in the win, with Alex Finney and Cael Baker each adding two-hit games.
Braxton Kelly was the winning pitcher of record, improving to 2-1 for Ohio. He pitched the final 2-3 of an inning, striking out two.
Edward Kutt IV started, pitching seven strong innings. He allowed seven hits, four walks and three earned runs. He stuck out nine.
Chace Harris pitched 2 1-3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits and two strikeouts.
Cal McAninch took the loss for the Rockets, pitching 2 1-3 innings. He allowed only Minzey's solo home run, striking out four.
Caden Konczak was 3 for 5 for Toledo.
The Rockets' offense overpowered the Bobcats on Saturday.
Ohio led 3-0 after an inning, but Toledo scored twice in the second, four times in the third, once in the fourth and four times in the fifth to lead 11-4.
John Servello was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, hitting a bases-clearing double in the fifth.
Ohio had 16 hits in the loss. AJ Rausch was 3 for 6 with two doubles and two runs scored. Spencer Harbert hit a two-run home run in the first inning.
Connor Brandon was Toledo's winning pitcher, working six innings. He allowed five runs, with four being earned, on nine hits and two walks. He struck out eight.
Hudson Boncal took the loss for the Bobcats after giving up six runs on six hits in 2 1-3 innings. Five of the runs were earned, as he also walked three.
Toledo opened up Sunday's first game with an 11-5 win, pulling away in the later innings.
Toledo led just 6-5 after Ohio scored four runs in the fifth. The Rockets closed with two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Jeron Williams was 3 for 4 with three runs, hitting two triples for Toledo.
Minzey was 2 for 3 with a double for Ohio.
McAninch got the save for Toledo, pitching the final three innings of shutout baseball.
Jacob Tate was the losing pitcher after starting and pitching four innings. He was charged with five runs, four earned, on six hits and four strikeouts.
The Bobcats recorded 12 hits in the series finale. They led 4-0 after a three-run third, then led 10-2 after five-run seventh.
Will Sturek and Michael Richardson each had three-hit games for Ohio, each hitting a double. Sturek had three RBIs and two walks, while Richardson had two runs and two RBIs.
Harbert was 2 for 5 with a run scored.
Brenden Roder turned in a quality start for the Bobcats, working seven innings on the mound. He improved to 2-1, scattering five hits. He allowed two runs with one being earned. He struck out two.
Harris pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out three.
Roder and Harris didn't walk a batter in the game.
Camryn Szynski took the loss for Toledo, pitching four innings. He allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits and four walks. He struck out five.
Toledo's record stands at 15-16 overall and 9-10 in the MAC.
The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to Marshall on Tuesday at 3 p.m. They'll then head to Eastern Michigan for a four-game series.
The series at Eastern Michigan begins Friday at 2 p.m. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday, starting at 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. Sunday first pitch.
