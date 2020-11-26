CHAMPAING, Ill. — The Ohio men's basketball team pulled away for another victory to start the season.
Ohio outlasted North Carolina A&T 84-72 on Friday in a game played at Illinois' State Farm Center.
The game was tied at halftime, 35-35, before winning the second half 49-37 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Ohio had four starters hit double figures in the win, led by Ben Roderick and Jason Preston.
Roderick tallied 22 points on 7 of 10 shooting, also hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added four rebounds.
Preston finished with 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting, including 5 of 6 from 2-point range. He had nine rebounds and seven assists.
Ohio's Dwight Wilson III and Ben Vander Plas also finished in double figures. Wilson III had 14 points and six rebounds, while Vander Plas had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Miles Brown added six points off the bench, making a pair of 3-pointers.
North Carolina A&T had scoring from 11 different players. Harry Morrice had 13 points off the bench, while Tyrone Lyons scored 11 points.
Ohio enjoyed early leads of 9-0 and 13-2 after a Roderick fast-break layup.
The Bobcats still led 27-17 before North Carolina A&T started to rally back.
Harry Morrice's 3-pointer tied the game at 32-32 with 44 seconds left in the first half.
Brown's 3-pointer put Ohio back up 35-32, but Lyons was fouled shooting a 3 with a second left, and he made all three free throws to tie the score at halftime.
Ohio trailed 36-35 in the opening minute of the second half, and the game was tied at 38 before a Preston 3-pointer gave the Bobcats the lead for good.
Ohio eventually led 56-44 after a Roderick basket. The lead was 61-46 after Roderick's 3-pointer with 13:05 to play.
The advantage went to 72-50, the largest of the game, when Wilson made a shot in the paint with 7:06 left.
Ohio will play its third game in three days on Friday, at host Illinois at 1 p.m. The game can be seen on the Big Ten Network.
