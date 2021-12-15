Mark Sears' clutch 3-pointer helped Ohio University win a rivalry game on Wednesday.
Sears' late 3 thwarted a rally for the Marshall Thundering Herd, leading Ohio to a 75-65 win inside the Convocation Center.
The Bobcats led by 17 points in the second half, 53-36, and still led 59-43 with 9:05 to play when Marshall made a final push.
A four-point play by David Early cut Ohio's lead to 61-54 with 5:41 to play.
It appeared Ohio was back in control, leading 66-54 with 3:44 to play after Jason Carter's dunk and three-point play.
Marshall kept coming at Ohio, trailing 68-60 with 2:38 left after Taevion Kinsey's layup. Andrew Taylor then hit a 3-pointer to allow Marshall to trail just 68-63 with 1:57 left.
That's when Sears ended the comeback bid. His 3-pointer beat the shot clock, giving Ohio a 71-63 lead with 1:28 to play.
Carter got a block on the other win against Taylor, allowing the Bobcats to get the ball back and run more time off the clock.
Kinsey's jumper with 36 seconds left cut Ohio's lead to 71-65, but Ben Roderick followed with two made free throws for a 73-65 advantage.
Marshall turned the ball over on the other end, and Carter's two free throws with 18 seconds left gave Ohio the winning 10-point margin.
The Bobcats improved to 8-2 with the win, including 6-0 at home. The Herd falls to 7-4.
Sears had a big day for Ohio, scoring 24 points on 6 of 12 shooting. He also made two of his three 3-point attempts and all 10 of his free throws. He added two assists and two steals.
Carter and Roderick also hit double figures for Ohio. Carter had 19 points on 6 of 15 shooting, also making all seven of his free throws. He had nine rebounds.
Roderick scored 10 points, getting to the line seven times while making six. He also had four rebounds.
The Bobcats made 24 of 26 free throw attempts, while Marshall made 10 of 13.
Miles Brown also scored eight points, making a pair of 3s, to go with two steals. Tommy Schmock made two 3-pointers for six points, also dishing out two assists.
AJ Clayton scored three points, while Ben Vander Plas had two points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals. IJ Ezuma also had two points and Sam Towns one point, as all nine Bobcats who entered the game scored.
Obina Anochili-Killen led Marshall with 18 points on 8 of 11 shooting with nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Kinsey added 15 points, but was just 4 of 18 from the field. He added seven rebounds.
David Early had 14 points, while Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Marshall turned the ball over 22 times, compared to 17 for Ohio.
The Bobcats never trailed and were never tied after scoring the first four points. A 3-pointer for Schmock allowed Ohio to lead 19-12 with 9:38 to play in the first half.
Ohio's first double-digit lead came at 30-19 after Sears' 3-pointer with 5:37 left in the first half.
The Bobcats led 39-28 at halftime, then scored the first four points of the second half to lead by 15 points.
Sears scored six straight Ohio points, pushing the lead to 53-36 with 14:08 to play.
The victory is the first for the Bobcats over Marshall since a 101-84 decision on Dec. 1, 2018.
Marshall defeated Ohio last season, 81-67, in Huntington.
Ohio returns home on Tuesday for a 12 p.m. start against USC Upstate.
