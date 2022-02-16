Ohio University used a strong second half to gain another victory over the Miami RedHawks.
Ohio pulled away from a halftime tie to beat Miami 91-78 on Tuesday inside the Convocation Center.
The Bobcats have won six straight games against their rivals from Miami.
Ohio improves to 22-4 overall and 13-2 in the Mid-American Conference. The RedHawks drop to 11-14 overall and 5-9 in the MAC.
Ben Vander Plas had a career night, scoring 30 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Vander Plas was 9 of 12 from the field, including making three of his six 3-point attempts.
Mark Sears also had a double-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Tommy Schmock came off the bench to score 18 points, making four 3-pointers.
Miles Brown had eight points, while IJ Ezuma got a start for the injured Jason Carter and scored five points.
Ben Roderick added four points, while AJ Clayton scored three points.
Dae Dae Grant led Miami with 22 points, while Mekhi Lairy added 18 points.
Ohio trailed 47-44 in the second half, but led 68-56 after Schmock's jump shot with 9:06 remaining.
The Bobcats are on the road on Friday, traveling to Kent State for a 7 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.