The Ohio baseball team took a break from conference action with a Saturday doubleheader against Canisius.
Ohio won the opener, 8-7, before winning the second game 9-5.
The victories raised the Bobcats' overall record to 18-17.
Ohio trailed 7-5 in the first game before rallying back in the bottom of the seventh.
Colin Kasperbauer hit a three-run home run, putting the Bobcats out in front 8-7.
Kasperbauer was 3 for 4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Isaiah Peterson was also 3 for 4 at the plate, scoring two runs for Ohio.
Ohio used three pitchers in the win. Jacob Tate started and pitched four innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk. However, only two of the runs were earned, and he stuck out seven.
Braxton Kelly got the win, improving to 3-2. He also pitched four innings, giving up one earned run on three hits. He struck out five.
Edward Kutt IV pitched a scoreless ninth, striking out two for his first save of the season.
Mike Steffan had three RBIs for Canisius on a two-run double and a sacrifice fly.
The Bobcats scored six runs in the bottom of the first of the second game, never losing that advantage.
AJ Rausch got things started with a two-run home run. He also added a run-scoring double in the fourth, going 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
Michael Richardson was also 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in the win. Cael Baker was 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Justin Guiliano took the loss for Canisius (17-18), giving up six earned runs on three hits and two walks in 1-3 of an inning.
Hudson Boncal (1-2) pitched five innings to get the win for Ohio. He allowed four runs, three earned, on four hits. He stuck out six.
Ohio, which is 10-10 in the Mid-American Conference travels to Miami this weekend for four games. Friday's opener begins at 3 p.m .
