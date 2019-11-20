The only thing Jason Preston hasn’t handled in a seamless fashion this season is his sudden notoriety.
Preston, a 6-4 point guard, has exploded for Ohio (3-1) early this season. Preston is leading Ohio in scoring (17.5 ppg), rebounding (7.5 per game) and assists (9.3 per game), and first-year head coach Jeff Boals has been clear several times in stating the the Bobcats will go as far as Preston takes them this season.
Preston leads the nation in total assists (37), ranks third in assist per game (9.3) and is fifth nationally with three double-doubles in four games.
But while the sophomore has adeptly stepped in as the on-the-floor leader for Ohio, he’s still a bit hesitant to declare himself as one of the best players in the Mid-American Conference.
“It’s been pretty good. I set a lot of big goals for myself this season,” Preston said Tuesday. “Most importantly, we’re winning.
“I knew I could do stuff like this,” he added. “But it’s only four games so I still got a lot to do and a lot to prove.”
Preston and the Bobcats will have a chance to continue to show their worth this weekend. Ohio will be in the field for the 2019 Myrtle Beach Invitational, and eight-team, four-day tournament, to be held at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.
Ohio opens the tournament on Thursday, with a 4:30 p.m. start against No. 24 Baylor (2-1). The game will be broadcast live on ESPN2. OU will then face either Utah (3-0) or Coastal Carolina (2-2) on Friday, and will wrap up the tournament on Sunday with a game against an opponent on the other side of the bracket — either No. 17 Villanova (2-1), Middle Tennessee State (3-1), Mississippi State (4-0) or Tulane (3-0).
Boals will be keeping an eye on Preston throughout, for two reasons. First, Preston is averaging nearly 37 minutes a game so far this season. It’s hard to see that pace continuing this weekend with three games in four days. Senior guard Jordan Dartis is also logging more than 34 minutes per game.
“You have to be very cautious of that and understand what you have. The game is going to dictate that, the pace is going to dictate that,” Boals said.
“We got to be smart about it. We’ll try to manage it the best we can.”
Secondly, as Preston’s profile has risen so has the attention from the opposition. Villanova tried to make Preston a scorer during a road loss last Saturday, and occasionally tried to deny him the basketball as Ohio initiated its half-court sets. The Bobcats need to be ready for more schemes as teams look to further limit the impact Preston has on the Ohio offense.
“The thing that will be coming down the line is teams game-planning for him. Trying to take him out of his game or out of our offense,” Boals said. “We’ll have to do a good job helping him out with that but it’ll be a learning curve for him as well.”
In Baylor, the Bobcats will get another high-major opponent with big aspirations for 2019-20. The Bears return eight letter winners from last season, and add two transfers who sat out a year ago.
Baylor forces the tempo by forcing nearly 18 turnovers a game, and can attack the glass with north of 14 offensive rebounds per game. Junior guard Jared Butler leads the Big XII in scoring with 21.0 points per game, and 6-9 senior forward Freddie Gillespie is a springy inside force (12.0 ppg, 9.3 rpg).
Ohio is just 11-55 all-time against teams ranked in the Top 25, and only 4-18 against ranked opponents on a neutral floor. OU’s last win over a ranked team came on March 16, 2012 with a NCAA Tournament win over No. 14 Michigan.
Ohio’s last regular-season win over a ranked team was on Dec. 4, 1998 at No. 11 Syracuse.
Ending those skids would mean more to Preston than another double-double.
“I’m just trying to win. I really want to get this win against Baylor and get Ohio known nationwide,” he said.
