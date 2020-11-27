Ohio senior guard Cece Hooks had a simple description of the Bobcats after Friday's non-conference game against Notre Dame.
"We might be little, but we're scrappy," she said.
The Bobcats certainly are scrappy, and they now have a giant victory under their belts to start the season.
Ohio took down traditional college basketball powerhouse Notre Dame with a thrilling 86-85 victory inside the Convocation Center.
The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP poll and are just three seasons removed from winning a Division I National Championship.
Notre Dame had a seven-point fourth-quarter lead, but Ohio (2-0) found a way to knock off a ranked opponent for the first time in program history.
"This group is competitive," Ohio coach Bob Boldon said. "These are things that they look forward to. I think they never seem to be overwhelmed by the moment. That's hard to do sometimes when you play the talented teams that we play and today was no exception."
Hooks was nothing short of sensational. She scored 32 points on 10 of 23 shooting to go with eight rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Hooks scored the final five points for Ohio, seemingly always using her quickness to deliver the big play.
"She just gets in that mode and we feed off her," Erica Johnson said.
Erica Johnson also scored 24 points on 8 of 17 shooting with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. She played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls, but was able to stay on the court and help the Bobcats to the win.
The victory came despite a terrific effort from Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey, who scored 34 points, including 23 in the second half. She was 11 of 19 from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-point range.
Ohio trailed 81-79 before a furious final two minutes to the finish line. Gabby Burris scored on an inbounds play, off an assist from Johnson, to tie the score at 81 with 1:37 left.
That set the scene for Hooks. She was able to get to the rim, drawing a foul and making two free throws with 1:17 remaining for an 83-81 lead.
Mabrey answered with her own drive to tie the game with just under a minute on the clock.
Boldon and the Bobcats again turned to Hooks. She was able to once again defeat a defender off the dribble, getting to the basket for an 85-83 lead with less than a minute left.
"We drew up a play for her to get a layup so we could take a lead," Boldon said. "She executed and scored. She hit some free throws. She was fantastic."
The Bobcats were able to lock down on defense when it mattered, forcing Mabrey into a tough 3-point attempt.
She missed and Ohio was able to secure the rebound.
Boldon praised the defense of Peyton Guice afterwards, who took Mabrey after Hooks switched off her on a screen.
"We've seen Peyton guard since she got here," he said. "We were trying to keep Cece on her and we were going to switch any ball screen with Peyton. We had that much confidence in her."
The ball found its way to Hooks, who split a pair of three throws for an 86-83 lead with 18.0 seconds left.
Notre Dame (0-1) missed on its next possession, but Destinee Walker got an offensive rebound and was fouled.
She made both free throws, but only 3.6 seconds remained and the Fighting Irish were out of timeouts.
Hooks was fouled, and missed both. However, Notre Dame had to collect the rebound and get a shot up in 3.0 seconds.
The Irish were unable to get a shot up under those circumstances, and Ohio was able to celebrate the win over a Top 25 opponent.
"It was a big win for us and my teammates," Hooks said. "We grinded it out the whole way through. We didn't give up, even when we got fatigued in the third quarter. We still pushed through and I'm so proud of our girls for that."
Burris added 11 points for Ohio. Guice and Madi Mace each had six points off the bench.
The Bobcats needed their bench on Friday. Not only did Johnson sit for the final 5:28 of the third quarter with four fouls, but Edecia Beck fouled out with 7:35 left in the fourth quarter.
Ohio used 10 players, compared to only seven that got into the game for the Irish.
"We had a list of kids who came off the bench and did their part," Boldon said. "I think those kids who come off the bench deserve a lot of credit, because that's hard."
Ohio trailed 17-12 in the first quarter, but used a 14-0 run to lead 26-17 after Kaylee Bauble's 3-pointer.
"All these games seem to start the same way," Boldon said. "It always takes us a few possessions to adjust to their size and strength and speed. Once they settle in and start playing together, they're really good and tonight they were pretty good."
Ohio continued to lead, going ahead 50-36 after Johnson scored in the paint with 7:20 left in the third quarter.
Notre Dame didn't go away, and Mabrey's long 3-pointer started a huge run that put Ohio behind by the fourth quarter.
Ohio led 52-43 when Johnson had to go to the bench with her fourth foul. The lead was still 57-49 after Hooks scored five straight points.
Notre Dame closed the quarter on a 16-5 run, leading 65-62 after another Mabrey 3.
Mabrey continued to thrive, making two more 3-pointers for a 71-65 lead in the fourth. The advantage was 77-70 after Maddy Westbeld scored on a put back.
Ohio's comeback started on Mace's 3-pointer, as an 8-0 run put the Bobcats ahead 78-77 after Johnson scored four points in a row.
That set up a fantastic finish that the Bobcats hope can propel them into a special season.
It was the first game as head coach for Notre Dame's Niele Ivey, who replaced long-time coach Muffet McGraw, who stepped down last April.
Ohio has defeated Big 10 teams like Purdue and Ohio State in recent seasons, but Hooks said there is something different about this group of Bobcats due to the uncertainty of the season with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think we're having fun this year," Hooks said. "If that was us last year, I think we would have broke down a little bit. But I actually think we're just enjoying playing because you never know when it's going to be your last game playing. So we just want to have fun out there."
The Bobcats had plenty of fun on Friday, and now they'll look to translate that into conference success. They'll travel to Kent State on Saturday, Dec. 5 for the Mid-American Conference opener.
Ohio hopes to chase a MAC title this season, and it will get to do so with the huge win over Notre Dame as part of its resume.
"It is significant in we don't get seven, eight and 10 chances to play a Top 25 team," Boldon said. "We get one, maybe two, if West Virginia makes the Top 25. So you have to seize that moment. I'm very proud of them for seizing that moment."
Ohio rallies past Liberty in season opener
The Ohio women faced an early deficit in the season opener, but were playing from ahead by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
The Bobcats erased a double-digit first-quarter deficit in a 76-72 win over Liberty on Wednesday inside the Convocation Center.
Ohio had a huge game from Erica Johnson. She scored 31 points to go with 10 rebounds and two assists in the victory.
The Bobcats trailed 25-14 after one quarter against Liberty (0-1) and were down by 14 points in the second quarter before trimming the deficit to 37-32 by halftime.
Ohio turned the tables around completely in the third quarter, winning the frame 23-11 to lead 55-48 going to the final quarter.
Liberty won the fourth, 24-21, but it wasn't enough to rally back.
Cece Hooks, the two-time Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year, added 18 points for Ohio, making 8 of 12 free throws. She also had seven rebounds and two steals.
Ohio had offensive balance, as Gabby Burris and Caitlyn Kroll each scored eight points, with Burris getting seven rebounds. Edecia Beck added seven points.
Ohio's starting lineup accounted for 72 of the team's 76 points.
Emily Lytle led Liberty with 21 points on 5 of 11 shooting. She made five of her 10 3-point attempts, also making all six of her free throw attempts. She collected eight rebounds.
Ohio was just 22 of 62 from the field (35.5 percent) and 8 of 31 from 3 (25.8 percent) but made 24 of 30 (80 percent) from the line. Liberty attempted 16 free throws, making 12.
Ohio 86, Notre Dame 85
Notre Dame;17;13;35;20;—;85
Ohio;23;18;21;24;—;86
NOTRE DAME 85 (0-1)
Maddy Westbeld 4 2-2 11, Dara Mabrey 11 5-6 34, Abby Prohaska 1 2-2 4, Anaya Peoples 6 4-6 16, Detinee Walker 4 8-8 16, Alasia Hayes 0 0-0 0, Alli Campbell 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 28 21-24 85; 3-point field goals: 8 (Mabrey 7, Westbeld 1)
OHIO 86 (2-0)
Erica Johnson 8 4-4 24, Edecia Beck 1 0-0 2, Gabby Burris 4 2-2 11, Cece Hooks 10 10-14 32, Caitlyn Kroll 0 0-0 0, Peyton Guice 2 2-3 6, Kaylee Bambule 1 0-0 3, Abby Garnett 0 0-0 0, Jasmine Hale 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 29 19-25 86; 3-point field goals: 9 (Johnson 4, Hooks 2, Burris, Mace, Bambule 1 apiece)
