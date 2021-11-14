CLEVELAND — The Ohio men's basketball team won a home shootout in its opener, scoring 92 points against Belmont last Tuesday.
The Bobcats' first road game wasn't the same offensive explosion, but it was a decisive victory nonetheless.
Ohio improved to 2-0 on the season with Saturday's 67-56 win at Cleveland State.
The Vikings are a favorite in the Horizon, but fell to 0-2 and lost to Ohio for the second year in a row.
Ohio built a 35-25 halftime lead, and held on in the second half against the Vikings.
The Bobcats had balanced scoring, with five players tallying at least eight points.
Mark Sears, who scored 27 points in the opener, followed up with 15 more points against Cleveland State.
Sears made 5 of 11 shots from the field, with four assists and three turnovers.
Miles Brown added 10 points to give Ohio two players in double figures. Ben Vander Plas scored nine points, making a trio of 3-pointers. He also added nine rebounds.
Jason Carter and Ben Roderick each scored eight points for Ohio. Cater had five rebounds and five assists, while Roderick sank a pair of 3-pointers.
Lunden McDay and Sam Towns each scored five points, with Towns grabbing six rebounds and three assists.
Tommy Schmock had four points and AJ Clayton three points.
Cleveland State's only lead came at 2-0 and the final tie came at 7-7.
Ohio went ahead 18-9 after Towns' 3-pointer. The Bobcats were ahead 23-13 after a Brown 3, 28-15 after Roderick's 3-pointer and 31-15 after Vander Plas' 3 with 5:44 left in the first half.
The Vikings were as close at eight points, 35-27, after Torrey Patton opened the second half with a basket.
The Bobcats answered with another 3-pointer, this time from Roderick, for a 38-27 lead. Ohio never saw its lead dip below nine points the rest of the way.
Ohio went ahead 67-49 after a Sears' 3-pointer with 2:40 to play.
The Bobcats made 12 of 31 3-point attempts for the game.
Broc Finstuen led Cleveland State with 14 points and five rebounds. Yahel Hill added 11 points and three assists.
After hosting Robert Morris on Monday at 7 p.m., the Bobcats will travel to Kentucky on Friday at 7 p.m .
