Ohio's Cece Hooks capped off her spectacular regular season with perhaps her best performance of the year.
Hooks recorded just the second triple-double in Ohio women's basketball history, leading the Bobcats to an 84-70 win over Miami on Saturday inside the Convocation Center.
Hooks was unstoppable with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 steals. She made 14 of 19 shots from the field, including 14 of 17 from 2-point range, also adding four rebounds.
"I thought the 2,000 career points was absurd, and now there are two triple-doubles on the women's side," Ohio coach Bob Boldon said. "I heard rumblings on the bench that she had eight steals at the start of the fourth quarter. I said to myself, you have to be kidding me. She's going to have a triple-double with steals. She had a dominant presence today."
Ohio finishes the regular season at 13-7 overall and 11-6 in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bobcats trailed 21-14 in the first quarter, but scored 10 points in a row to lead 24-21 after Hooks' fast break layup early in the second quarter.
Miami (4-20, 3-17 MAC) forced a 26-26 tie, but Hooks' layup gave the lead back to the Bobcats for good. Ohio led 45-36 at halftime thanks to Gabby Burris' 3-pointer in the closing seconds.
Miami was within five in the third quarter, and trailed just 63-57 after Peyton Scott's fourth-quarter jumper.
Ohio put the game away with a 17-2 run to lead 80-59 after two Burris three throws with 4:20 to play.
Burris followed Hooks with 15 points for Ohio, including five rebounds. Erica Johnson, playing her first game since Jan. 30 due to injury, scored 11 points in 21 minutes of action. She added five assists.
Jasmine Hale had nine points, while Abby Garnett had seven points and Madi Mace six points. Kate Dennis tallied five points.
Kelly McLaughlin and Katie Davidson each scored 15 points for Miami, while Scott added 13 points. Kenzie Schmitz scored nine points.
The Bobcats are the No. 3 seed in the MAC Tournament. They will play Ball State on Wednesday in Cleveland.
It is the fourth game of the day, with the first beginning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.