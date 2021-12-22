MIAMI, Fl. — The Ohio women's basketball enjoyed warm weather and winning basketball for the holidays.
The Bobcats won two games at the FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown.
Ohio defeated UMass Lowell on Monday, 74-60, before defeating Binghamton 76-67 on Tuesday.
Both games were played at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami.
Ohio ends its non-conference schedule with a 6-3 record.
The Bobcats were led by their terrific trio of Cece Hooks, Erica Johnson and Gabby Burris in the opening win over UMass Lowell.
Hooks scored 25 points on 11 of 19 shooting, adding six rebounds and three steals. She also become the program's all-time leader in made field goals with 899 during the game.
Caroline Mast held the record for 35 years, as she made 898 field goals from 1982 through 1986.
Johnson added 22 points, making four 3-pointers, to go with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Burris wasn't far behind with 19 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Hooks, Johnson and Burris combined to score 66 points on 26 of 53 shooting.
Madi Mace and Yaya Felder each scored four points, with Mace adding six rebounds and two assists.
Kate Dennis had three assists off the bench.
Kharis Idom led UMass Lowell (3-6) with 16 points and eight assists. Amaya Dowdy had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Ohio led 17-13 after one quarter, then extended the lead out to 38-25 at halftime. The Bobcats were ahead 55-41 going to the fourth.
The Bobcats put the game away at the start of the fourth, going ahead 68-46 after Johnson's 3-pointer with 7:14 to play.
Ohio used a big third-quarter to extend a lead against Binghamton on Tuesday.
The Bobcats led 17-15 after one quarter, and 40-35 at halftime.
Ohio held Binghamton (4-6) to 11 third-quarter points, going ahead 60-46 going to the fourth.
Binghamton did claw to within six points, trailing 73-67 after a Hayley Moore 3-pointer, but only 20 seconds remained.
Johnson split a pair of free throws for a 74-67 lead with seven seconds left, then she made two free throws with four seconds left for the final margin.
Hooks had 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists in the win.
Johnson had 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
Mace was a double-figure scorer in the win with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Burris also added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Felder came off the bench to add four points and two rebounds.
Birna Benonysdottir led the Bearcats with 18 points. Moore added 15 points.
Ohio's next game opens up Mid-American Conference play. The Bobcats travel to Miami on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. start.
Ohio's first conference home game is on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. against Eastern Michigan.
