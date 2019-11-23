Presented with a rare breather in a rugged non-conference schedule, the Bobcats didn’t pause for a second.
Ohio flew up and down the floor, and dispatched the University of Incarnate Word in a 78-41 runaway on Saturday afternoon inside the Convocation Center. The Bobcats (4-1) never trailed, and showed no signs of a letdown just seven days after a momentous win at Ohio State.
“We didn’t just go through the motions. It’s good to see that as a coach,” said Ohio head coach Bob Boldon.
“We became a better team today, which is exciting.”
The Bobcats swarmed defensively, and picked up a season-high 19 steals while forced UIW into 27 turnovers. The Cardinals (2-2), constantly hounded into mistakes, gave up 32 points and 26 fast-break points on those takeaways.
“We were really solid and played up the line today,” said Ohio sophomore forward Deesh Beck. “We were getting the kind of steals we should be getting.”
The Bobcats led by 25 points by halftime, pushed the lead out to 37 in the third quarter, and even took a 41-point lead early in the fourth. Ohio played every available player, and none of OU’s five starters saw more than 22 minutes of action.
Sophomore guard Erica Johnson hit every shot she took (7 of 7) and finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Junior guard Cece Hooks added 18 points on 6 of 7 shooting, and junior forward Gabby Burris added 15 points on 7 of 9 shooting.
OU got everyone involved, and in turn the ‘Cats found everyone one the floor. Ohio had 20 assists on 29 made field goals, and four different players all had three or more assists.
Sophomore guard Caitlyn Kroll added nine points and seven rebounds off the bench, and redshirt freshman forward Abby Garnett had seven points in her first substantial action as a Bobcat.
“I’ve been waiting for a while to get get back out there,” said Garnett, a 6-1 forward who sat out all of last season with an injury. “It was a little nerve-wracking, but…an awesome experience.
Imani Robinson had 13 points to lead the Cardinals, but UIW shot just 31.3 percent overall and had no answer for Ohio’s ball pressure.
Ohio never trailed after holding the Cardinals scoreless on their first four possessions. UIW trailed 12-9 with three minutes in the first quarter, but the Bobcats then promptly put the game away.
Ohio finished the first quarter with a 6-0 run, and opened the second with a 9-5 flurry. After that, the bottom dropped out for the Cardinals.
OU reeled off 16 straight points, and UIW was held scoreless on 11 straight possessions, as the Bobcats roared out to a 43-14 lead with 1:12 left in the half. The Cardinals finally found the bottom of the net when Destiny Jenkins banked in a half-court heave at the first-half buzzer for a 43-18 deficit at the break.
Ohio forced 15 first-half turnovers, held UIW to 28 percent shooting, and played all 11 available players in the first half.
Beck said Johnson rallied the team before tipoff, which led to the sharp start.
“It was a weird mood,” Beck explained. “Then Erica got us together and said ‘Let’s act like we lost at Ohio State and we still had a point to prove.’
“That went a long way with us.”
It was more of the same in the second half. OU opened the third quarter with a 12-0 burst with Johnson, Hooks and Burris all scoring multiple points. Garnett’s 3-point play and Kroll’s 3-pointer ended the quarter, and Ohio led 64-27.
OU took its largest lead with 8:00 left after Hooks stuck a 3-pointer from the left corner.
Ohio has just one more home game remaining in 2019 — on Dec. 7 against IUPUI. The Bobcats still have three more true road games, and a pair of neutral site games. OU will have four more games against teams from power conferences.
“We trying to get better,” Garnett said. “I think we can take a lot of the things we did well today and use them moving forward.”
Ohio will be on the road for most of the remainder of 2019, including next weekend with a post-Thanksgiving appearance in the Daytona Beach Invitational. The Bobcats will face ACC-foe Pitt (2-3) on Friday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. in Daytona, then will square off against Butler (4-1, Big East) on Saturday, at 11 a.m.
Ohio 78, Incarnate Word 41
Incarnate Word;9;9;9;14;—;41
Ohio;18;25;25;14;—;78
INCARNATE WORD (2-2) 41
Starr Omozee 1 2-3 4, Macy Ray 0 0-0 0, Kara Speer 1 0-0 2, Victoria Jackson 0 1-4 1, Imani Robinson 6 0-0 13, Alexis Henry 2 2-4 6, Brittney Stafford 2 0-0 6, Lunden Henry 1 0-2 2, Destiny Jenkins 2 2-2 7, Angelica Wiggins 0 0-0 0, Taylor Green 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 7-15 41; 3-point goals — 4-14 (Stafford 2-3, Robinson 1-4, Jenkins 1-4, Speer 0-2).
OHIO (4-1) 78
Erica Johnson 7 0-0 15, Gabby Burris 7 0-0 15, Cece Hooks 6 5-6 18, Katie Barker 2 0-0 6, Amani Burke 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Kroll 2 4-6 9, Deesh Beck 1 0-2 2, Peyton Guice 0 2-2 2, Abby Garnett 3 1-1 7, Maddie Bazelak 1 1-2 3, Hunter Rogan 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 29 14-21 78; 3-point goals — 6-25 (Barker 2-6, Johnson 1-1, Hooks 1-1, Burris 1-3, Kroll 1-5, Garnett 0-1, Bazelak 0-1, Rogan 0-1, Guice 0-2, Burke 0-4).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — UIW 15-48 (.313), 3-point goals 4-14 (.286); Ohio 29-59 (.492), 3-point goals 6-25 (.240); Free throws — UIW 7-15 (.467); Ohio 14-21 (.667); Rebounds — UIW 31/8 offensive (Speer 9), Ohio 39/10 offensive (Kroll 7); Assists — UIW 7, Ohio 20 (Johnson 5); Steals — UIW 7 (Jenkins 3), Ohio 19 (Burke/Beck 4); Blocks — UIW 1, Ohio 1; Turnovers — UIW 27, Ohio 14; Personal fouls — UIW 15, Ohio 18; Attendance — 572; Technical fouls — None.
