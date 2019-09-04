Fresh off the first 30-win season in program history, the Bobcats sure made it difficult in 2019-20 to duplicate the feat.
The Ohio women’s basketball team released its full schedule — non-conference and conference — on Wednesday. The non-conference slate is stacked with at least four games against power conference teams and features at least five games against teams that reached the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Add in Mid-American Conference heavyweights Central Michigan and Buffalo — which Ohio will face twice each this season — and the Bobcats will face at least nine teams (11 total games) against team that finished 2019 inside the Top 100 in RPI.
“(Associate Head) Coach (Tavares) Jackson works hard — often years in advance — to create a competitive schedule that prepares us for MAC play and beyond,” Ohio head coach Bob Boldon said in a released statement. “The NCAA committee showed us that playing and beating Power Five schools is an important metric in the RPI, so we scheduled several this season.”
Ohio was one of the ‘First Four’ left out when it came time for the NCAA to pick the field for the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
"Coach Jackson deserves a lot of credit for getting us home games while our students are on campus as well as playing highly competitive games."
The MAC schedule will be similar to previous years with 18 conference games. Ohio will face each East Division team twice (home and home), each West Division team once and will have two games against West foes Northern Illinois and Central Michigan.
The women’s regular season ends on March 7, 2020, and the 2020 MAC Tournament will run from March 9 through March 14 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Field House.
In the non-conference slate, Ohio will have just four home games and seven either on the road or at a neutral site. The Bobcats will play five of their final six non-conference games away from Athens.
There are several highlight worthy games in the non-conference schedule. Ohio will travel to Syracuse on Nov. 5, and then will play at Ohio State on Nov. 17. A stacked field awaits the Bobcats in a two-day appearance at the Daytona Beach Invitational on Nov. 29-30.
Ohio will also have a swing through the state of Texas in the middle of December with road games at TCU (Dec. 15) and at Texas (Dec. 18).
Ohio opens MAC play on Jan. 4 with Northern Illinois, and the final home game of the season will be on Saturday, Dec. 7 against Miami.
Start times and TV or streaming arrangements will be announced at a later date.
2019-20 Ohio Women’s Basketball
Schedule
DATE;OPPONENT
Nov. 2;WALSH#
Nov. 5;at Syracuse
Nov. 10;AMERICAN
Nov. 13;MARSHALL
Nov. 17;at Ohio State
Nov. 23;INCARNATE WORD
Nov. 29;at Daytona Beach Invit. (TBD)
Nov. 30;at Daytona Beach Invit. (TBD)
Dec. 7;IUPUI
Dec. 15;at TCU
Dec. 18;at Texas
Dec. 29;at Chattanooga
Jan. 4;NORTHERN ILL.*
Jan. 8;CENTRAL MICH.*
Jan. 11;at Buffalo*
Jan. 15;at Western Mich.*
Jan. 18;BALL STATE*
Jan. 22;at Northern Ill.*
Jan. 25;BOWLING GREEN*
Jan. 29:AKRON*
Feb. 1;at Central Mich.*
Feb. 5;at Eastern Mich.*
Feb. 8;KENT STATE*
Feb.15;at Miami*
Feb. 19;TOLEDO*
Feb. 22;at Akron*
Feb. 26;at Bowling Green*
Feb. 29;BUFFALO*
March 4;at Kent State*
March 7;MIAMI*
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS
#— exhibition
* — MAC game
