CINCINNATI — The Ohio women's basketball team earned its first win of the season.
The Bobcats traveled to Cincinnati and defeated the Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday afternoon, 73-62.
Ohio improves to 1-2 with the win, while Cincinnati falls to 2-1.
The Bobcats jumped ahead 22-16 after the opening quarter and played from ahead the rest of the way.
Erica Johnson was on fire from the field, scoring 27 points to lead the Bobcats. She made 5 of 14 3-point attempts, hitting 9 of 21 overall from the field. She added six rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Ciarra Hooks wasn't far behind Johnson, scoring 21 points. Hooks got to the free throw line 13 times, making 10 of those attempts.
Hooks also added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Gabby Burris gave Ohio three players in double figures, as she scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds and three assists.
Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats with 17 points on 7 of 17 shooting, adding five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals.
Akira Levy (13 points) and Arame Niang (12 points) each scored in double figures for Cincinnati.
The Bearcats led 14-5 in the opening stages of the game before the Bobcats rallied back.
Ohio took the lead for good at 19-16 on an Ella Pope 3-pointer with 52 seconds left in the opening quarter. Johnson followed with another 3-pointer to give Ohio a 22-16 advantage.
Consecutive Johnson 3s to open the second quarter put Ohio ahead 28-16. Ohio led 33-18 with 7:30 left in the first half after a Hooks 3-pointer, as the Bobcats were on a 28-4 run.
Ohio eventually led 45-29 at halftime, and extended the lead to 56-32 after a Johnson jumper with 5:51 left in the third quarter.
The Bobcats are scheduled to have their home opener on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Mercyhurst.
