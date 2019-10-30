Coming off a season with more wins than any other in program history, you might think it’s going to be a challenge for the Ohio University women’s basketball team to continue to play with the proverbial chip on their collective shoulder.
But sophomore guard Erica Johnson is here to set the record straight.
“We didn’t make the (NCAA) Tournament. We had a really good season, it felt good, but we had to get back to business because we didn’t finish how we wanted to,” said Johnson, the 2019 MAC Freshman, and Sixth Player, of the Year.
“That’s what drove us.”
How much of that edge, that the Bobcats used to great affect in 2018-19, remains might determine how well Ohio handles being the favorite in the Mid-American Conference this season. Ohio, 30-6 last year, was named the team to beat in the MAC by the conference head coaches in a preseason poll released Wednesday.
Ohio was named as the team most expected to win the MAC East on all 12 coaches’ ballots. The Bobcats were the pick to win the conference tournament, as usual slated for Cleveland in March, by 10 of 12 head coaches. Johnson and junior point guard Cece Hooks were both named to the preseason All-MAC East Team.
Ohio, 14-4 and second overall in the MAC last year, will be the hunted and not the hunters in 2019-20.
“I don’t know that’s something we’ve done a particularly good job of. Our best seasons when we haven’t been picked to do well. It’s a hard thing,” explained seventh-year head coach Bob Boldon.
“I guess we didn’t make the NCAA Tournament, but by all means last year was a pretty successful season otherwise,” he added. “There’s just a natural reaction to be content and feel good about such a thing.
“To compete as we have you do have to have a little bit of a edge. You have to be a bit disgruntled, and angry I guess. To try to get that back is a trick.”
Ohio lost three rotational players, and one starter, from last year’s 30-win team that advanced to the quarterfinal round of the WNIT — the program’s longest postseason run. The Bobcats return four starters, four double-figure scores and boast more backcourt talent than any other team in the MAC.
And on Wednesday, Ohio also received a single vote in the AP Top 25 Preseason Poll — a first in program history.
Expectations will be high for Ohio this season. Can the Bobcats pick up where they left off?
“We’ll still look at it like we’re the bottom of the barrel,” said Hooks. “We’re still going to play everyone in front of us like they’re challenge. Treat everybody as a challenge.”
Ohio is built to execute Boldon’s preferred style of play. The Bobcats will push the pace, play constantly-switching man-to-man defense and try to limit their shot selections to just layups, 3-pointers and free throws.
And the backcourt is loaded. Hooks was the 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, a first team all-conference selection and a career 1,000-point scorer. She logged a school record 112 steals last season, and averaged 17.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. She begins 2019-20 on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list, given to the top point guard in NCAA Division I basketball.
Then there’s Johnson, a point-forward, who broke through with 13.9 points, a team-high 6.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last year as a freshman. She finished as a Third Team All-MAC selection.
Also back in senior guard Amani Burke, the best shooter of the three. Another 1,000-point scorer, Burke shot a MAC-best 40.3 percent from 3-point range last season and logged 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
The fourth starter returning is junior forward Gabby Burris, who often played as the lone ‘big’ on the floor for Ohio and averaged 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
The quartet played in more than 120 games combined last season, and will once again log huge minutes for Ohio. Boldon just has to find replacements for long-range shooting Dominique Doseck, and backup forwards Olivia Bower and Kendall Jessing.
“It’s a good problem to have,” Boldon admitted.
Ohio does have some ready-made answers lined up. Junior guard Katie Barker took a redshirt last season, but is a career 33.3 percent shooter from 3 and regarded as the best pure 3-point maker on the roster. Sophomore guard Caitlyn Kroll, a Division I transfer from St. Francis (Pa.), will play a big role after sitting out last season. She averaged 13.4 points and 4.2 rebounds with 3.1 assists in her lone college season two years ago.
Also returning is backup forward Deesh Beck, who logged 19.1 minutes a game last season on a 30-win club as a true freshman.
Guard play, and 3-point shooting will remain clear strengths and should be good enough on most nights. If the Bobcats want to get even better, it will need some more inside balance and better work on the glass.
Rebounding, as has been the case the previous six years, will remain task No. 1 for Ohio, which should remain the shortest team in the MAC.
“It’s no secret that we’re probably the smallest team. Rebounding, boxing out and talking,” Johnson said. “That’s really all it is though. It’s the same thing.”
There’s potential for help inside however. Redshirt freshmen bigs Abby Garnett and Alexandra Antonova are in the mix after medical issues held them out last season. Graduate transfer Maddie Bazelak came to OU after a four-year stint as a volleyball player at Duquesne. And freshman Ella Pope, daughter of BYU men’s coach and former NBA player Mark Pope, has impressed early on and could be a factor.
Ohio is set for its first public appearance as a team this season with an exhibition game against Walsh at 3:30 p.m. in the Convocation Center on Saturday. It will be a respite before a rugged non-conference schedule.
OU will open the season on Tuesday, at preseason No. 21 Syracuse. The Bobcats have games at Ohio State, vs. Pittsburgh, at TCU and at No. 15 Texas during the non-conference schedule.
Ohio was one of the first teams cut from the 2019 NCAA Tournament field. The Bobcats scheduled accordingly this off season. There will be no easy ones, and OU will have just one home game between Thanksgiving and conference play in January.
“The non-conference schedule is the immediate motivator. To start at Syracuse, it’s a tall task,” Boldon said. “And it could go very poorly for us.
“There’s going to be a lot of challenges for this team. It’ll be interesting to see how we deal with all of that.”
2019-20 Ohio Women’s Basketball
Roster
No. Name Class Pos.
1 Cece Hooks Jr. G
2 Katie Barker R-Jr. G
3 Amani Burke Sr. G
4 Erica Johnson R-So. G
5 Caitlyn Kroll R-So. G
11 Peyton Guice Fr. G
13 Kaylee Bambule R-So. G
20 Abby Garnett R-Fr, F
21 Deesh Beck So. F
22 Maddie Bazelak GS G
23 Jasmine Hale So. G
25 Hunter Rogan Jr. G
35 Alexandra Antonova R-Fr. F
41 Gabby Burris Jr. F
44 Ella Pope Fr. F
