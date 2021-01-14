Ohio's Erica Johnson hit a big shot to force overtime on Wednesday, but visiting Ball State eventually left Athens with a conference win.
Ball State edged Ohio 88-85 in overtime inside the Convocation Center.
Johnson made a 3-pointer late in regulation to force the extra period, but Ball State outscored Ohio 7-4 in OT.
Ohio falls to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mid-American Conference. The Cardinals improved to 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the MAC.
Ohio took a 64-57 lead into the fourth quarter, and still led 71-62 after a Caitlyn Kroll free throw with 7:18 remaining.
Ball State mounted a comeback, and tied the game at 73-73 after Sydney Freeman picked up a transition basket and three-point play with 4:32 left.
Ball State's first fourth-quarter lead came at 76-75 with 1:56 left on Thelma Dis Agustsdottir's 3-pointer.
The Bobcats eventually found themselves down 79-75 until Kroll's 3-pointer with 32 seconds left.
Anna Clephane made two free throws for Ball State for the 81-78 advantage before Johnson's 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining tied the game.
Ball State missed a 3 at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.
Ohio went ahead 84-83 in overtime thanks to Johnson's 3-pointer, but the Cardinals answered quickly with Clephane's shot in the paint with 3:13 remaining for an 85-84 edge.
The Bobcats eventually tied the game on Johnson's free throw with 1:10 left, however she missed the second with a chance for the lead.
Clephane drew a foul with 47 seconds left, making a free throw for an 86-85 edge.
The Bobcats turned the ball over on the next possession, and Freeman split a pair of free throws for an 87-85 lead with 41 seconds to play.
However, another Ohio turnover with 10 seconds left led to another Freeman red throw, and the 88-85 lead.
Kaylee Bambule would miss a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, as Ohio was unable to force a second overtime.
Kroll led Ohio with 20 points, making six 3-pointers. Johnson and Cece Hooks each scored 18 points, with Hooks handing out six assists and Johnson five assists.
Gabby Burris added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Madi Mace and Bambule each scored six points.
Clephane led Ball State with 24 points, making 9 of 11 shots from 2-point range. Oshlynn Brown added 21 points and 19 rebounds on 7 of 12 shooting. Freeman tallied 16 points and five assists, while Dis Agustsdottir had 13 points and four assists.
The Bobcats are scheduled to travel to Central Michigan on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start.
