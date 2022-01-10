The Ohio women's basketball team finally returned to the court on Saturday in its conference opener.
Ohio lost to Northern Illinois, 71-68, falling to 6-4 overall and 0-1 in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bobcats' first three conference games were postponed, as they played for the first time since Dec. 21.
Ohio wasn't full strength however, as Erica Johnson missed the contest due to COVID protocols.
The Huskies improved to 4-7 overall, and 1-2 in the MAC.
Northern Illinois led 19-11 after one quarter, with Ohio cutting the deficit to 31-27 at halftime.
Northern Illinois led 52-47 going to the final quarter.
Cierra Hooks led Ohio with 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Gabby Burris adding 19 points and three assists for Ohio, while Madi Mace had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kaylee Bambule added 11 points.
Janae Poisson led Northern Illinois with 20 points, while Errin Hodges, Shelby Koker and A'Jah Davis each scored 13 points.
Davis added 15 rebounds, while Koker had 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Northern Illinois won the rebounding battled 53-34. Ohio also was just 14 of 45 from 3-point range.
The Bobcats will have to deal with another postponement, as COVID protocols will not allow Buffalo to travel to Athens on Wednesday.
Ohio's next scheduled game is at Central Michigan on Saturday.
