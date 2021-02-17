The Ohio women's basketball team has navigated most of the 2020-21 hoops season with limited interruption due to COVID-19.
That changed on Tuesday, when the Mid-American Conference announced that Ohio's Wednesday game was postponed.
The Bobcats were scheduled to host Northern Illinois on Wednesday. The conference released a statement on Tuesday that said, "The Northern Illinois University at Ohio University women's basketball game on Wednesday, February 17th has been postponed due to roster issues with the Ohio women's basketball team related to COVID-19 and subsequent contact tracing. The game will be rescheduled on a to-be-determined date."
Ohio is currently 10-5 in MAC play. The 15 games played is tied with Central Michigan and Miami for the most in the conference going into Wednesday. Every other team has played 14 conference games or fewer.
No further announcements have been made about future Ohio women's basketball games as of Tuesday night. The Bobcats were scheduled to be off this weekend, with their next game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 24 at home against Bowling Green.
Ohio is also scheduled to play at Buffalo on Feb. 27, at Akron March 3rd and at home against Miami on March 6th.
The Bobcats entered Wednesday's games fourth in the overall conference standings, with the top eight teams qualifying for the MAC Tournament.
Bowling Green (11-3), Northern Illinois (9-3) and Central Michigan (11-4) are three teams immediately ahead of Ohio, with Buffalo (8-4), Kent State (6-3), Eastern Michigan (6-4) and Ball State (8-6) rounding out the current field of eight teams.
Toledo (5-9), Akron (2-12), Western Michigan (2-12) and Miami (1-14) all are currently on the outside looking in at the conference tournament.
