The Ohio men's basketball team didn't get a chance on Tuesday to try and bounce back from Saturday's defeat against Buffalo.
The Mid-American Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon that Ohio's game at Kent State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Bobcats' program.
The conference's statement read, "The Ohio University at Kent State University men's basketball game on Tuesday, March 2 has been postponed due to roster issues with the Ohio men's basketball team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game will not be rescheduled."
The Bobcats recently didn't play for three weeks due to COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, but were able to return last Tuesday.
Ohio played three games last week, defeating Akron and Eastern Michigan before losing to Buffalo.
The Bobcats next scheduled game is at Bowling Green on Friday at 7 p.m. No announcement had been made as of Tuesday evening in regards to the contest, which is the final of the regular season for Ohio.
Ohio is fifth in the Mid-American Conference standings at 9-5. The Bobcats have clinched a spot as one of the eight teams to advance to the MAC Tournament.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on March 11 in Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.