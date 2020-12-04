The Ohio Bobcats, despite all the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, were all set for a battle for first place inside Peden Stadium on Saturday.
Instead of getting an opportunity to knock off the unbeaten Buffalo Bulls, COVID-19 instead provided another roadblock.
The Mid-American Conference announced the cancelation on Friday afternoon of Ohio’s anticipated matchup with the Bulls.
The official statement on the game from the conference read, “The University of Buffalo at Ohio University football game on Saturday, December 5 has been canceled due to roster issues with the Ohio football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest.”
It’s the second Ohio game canceled during the shortened season because of COVID. The Bobcats were scheduled to travel to Miami on Nov. 17, but positive COVID-19 testing and contact tracing wiped out a position group for Ohio.
Ohio was off the field in terms of game action for 18 days before soundly defeating Bowling Green 52-10 last Saturday.
That moved Ohio to 2-1 on the season. Despite the previous cancelation with Miami, the Bobcats still controlled their own destiny in the MAC East leading into the final two weeks.
Had Ohio defeated Buffalo and Kent State, it would have resulted in the first MAC East title for Frank Solich and the Bobcats since 2016.
That won’t be possible now, as Buffalo will remain 4-0 in the MAC heading into its final regular season game against Akron.
The Bulls officially clinched the MAC East title due to Saturday’s cancelation, regardless of what happens against the Zips. Kent State is 3-1, with a head-to-head loss to Buffalo.
Rachel Lenzi of the Buffalo News tweeted on Friday that the Bulls’ football team was on the bus heading to Athens when they received word of the cancelation.
The schedule has Ohio traveling to Kent State on Saturday, Dec. 12 for a noon kickoff in the regular season finale.
Kent State was also forced to cancel its game this Saturday at Miami because of positive COVID tests in the Flashes’ program. That announcement came on Wednesday.
Ohio was set to take on Buffalo’s star running back Jaret Patterson to Peden Stadium.
Patterson has rushed for 920 yards on 107 carries — averaging 8.6 yards per carry — to go with an eye-popping 16 touchdowns.
The junior rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries in a 42-17 win over Bowling Green.
Patterson was just getting warmed up. In a battle of unbeaten MAC teams last week, Patterson ran wild against Kent State.
He gained 409 yards on 36 rushing attempts, finding the end zone eight times and leading to a 70-41 victory.
The Bobcats were going to counter with their own tailback in De’Montre Tuggle.
Tuggle has gained 403 yards on 53 rushes on the season, scoring six touchdowns. He scored three touchdowns against Bowling Green, gaining 185 yards on just 15 carries.
Tuggle is averaging 7.6 yards per carry, but has 54 fewer carries than Patterson does for the Bulls.
Ohio was also set to honor 11 seniors on Saturday in tight end Adam Luehrman, tight end Ryan Luehrman, running back Jonathan Barna, defensive tackle Kai Caesar, defensive end Austin Conrad, linebacker Jared Dorsa, offensive lineman Cole Irland, offensive lineman Brett Kitrell, offensive lineman Hagen Meservy, running back Ja’Vahri Portis and quarterback Armani Rogers.
While it appears that the Bobcats’ home schedule is done for the season, they now have to wait to see if their season overall is over too, or if the finale at Kent State can be played in a week.
