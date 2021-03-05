Ohio's regular season has come to a conclusion.
The Mid-American Conference and Ohio University announced on Thursday that the Bobcats' regular season finale at Bowling Green has been canceled.
The conference's statement read, "The Ohio University at Bowling Green State University men's basketball game on Friday, March 5 has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The game will not be rescheduled."
Ohio's game at Kent State scheduled for Tuesday was also canceled after COVID-19 testing and contact tracing within the Bobcats' program.
Ohio's last regular season game was an 86-66 loss to Buffalo last Saturday.
The Bobcats' record stands at 13-7 overall, and 9-5 in the MAC. They played 14 of a possible 20 conference contests.
Ohio has qualified for the eight-team MAC Tournament field, and is currently the No. 5 seed in the field.
The tournament is scheduled to begin March 11 in Cleveland, giving the Bobcats 12 days between games.
