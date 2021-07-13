The Colorado Rockies selected Ohio Baseball junior left-handed pitcher Joe Rock (Aliquippa, Pa.) with the 68th overall pick in the Competitive Balance Round B of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday.
Rock is now the 71st Bobcat to be selected in the MLB draft since its inception in 1965. Rock is the fifth player to be drafted since 2013, joining INF Rudy Rott (2019, 9th round, Philadelphia), OF Mitch Longo (2016, 16th round, Cleveland), right-handed pitcher Logan Cozart (2015, 21st round, Colorado) and right-handed pitcher Brett Barber (2013, 37th round, Toronto).
This year, Rock went 8-3 with a 2.33 earned run average in 14 starts, striking out 117 batters while permitting just 23 earned runs on 67 hits and 27 walks over 88.2 innings of work. He ranked third in the MAC in strikeouts and innings pitched, fourth in ERA and tied for fourth in wins.
Rock helped lead the Bobcats to a 28-25 record this season, which marked the first winning season for Ohio since 2017.
Rock was named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Div. I East All-Region First Team, to the 2021 All-Mid-American Conference First Team as well as Collegiate Baseball's 2021 NCAA Division I All-American Second Team, powered by Diamond.
— Information courtesy of Ohio Athletics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.