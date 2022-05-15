Ohio's season ends in MAC Tournament From staff reports May 15, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OXFORD — The Ohio softball team was the No. 2 seed in the Mid-American Conference Tournament, but was unable to gain a victory. Ohio opened the tournament with a 7-1 loss to Central Michigan on Thursday, then fell to Bowling Green 5-3 in 10 innings on Friday in an elimination game. Ohio finishes the season at 23-25 overall. The Bobcats took a 3-2 lead into the seventh against Bowling Green, but Sophie Weber's solo home run to left field tied the game and forced extra innings. Weber struck again in the 10th. Her two-run single gave the Falcons a 5-3 advantage, one they wouldn't relinquish. Payton Gottshall pitched all 10 innings for Bowling Green, striking out 10 and walking four. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits. She also hit four batters. Mackensie Kohl took the loss for Ohio, also pitching all 10 innings. She struck out 10, giving up five earned runs on nine hits and five walks, hitting one batter. Ohio trailed 2-0 before Caroline Spacek's single and RBI in the fourth. The Bobcats went ahead 3-2 on Yasmine Logan's two-run home run in the fifth inning, but they wouldn't score again the rest of the way. Weber was 3 for 4 with five RBIs for Bowling Green. Ohio never got going in the 7-1 loss to Central Michigan. The Chippewas led 1-0 before scoring four runs in the third. Kelsey Alexander hit a three-run double in the inning.Central Michigan led 6-0 after tallying another run in the fourth. Ohio's only run came on Spacek's single in the sixth, scoring Tori O'Brien. Grace Lehto held Ohio to four hits and four walks in seven innings of work. She struck out eight. Kohl took the loss for Ohio, giving up six runs with five being earned. She allowed eight hits. Miami, the No. 1 seed and regular season champion, won the tournament title with an 11-0 win over Bowling Green on Saturday. Miami is 39-15-1 going into the NCAA Tournament. The RedHawks will face Kentucky on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Blacksburg Regional. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ohio Mackensie Kohl Sport Baseball Earned Run Hit Home Run Sophie Weber Bowling Green Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
