Ohio's shortened football season suffered another cancelation.
The Mid-American Conference announced on Tuesday that Ohio's conference game at Kent State on Saturday is canceled.
The decision is the result of COVID-19 testing in the Kent State program.
The conference's statement on the decision read, "The Ohio University at Kent State University football game on Saturday, December 12 has been canceled due to roster issues with the Kent State football team related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. The game has been declared a no contest."
Ohio had three of its six regular season games canceled due to COVID-19.
The Bobcats' trip to Miami on Nov. 17 was declared a no-contest, as was last Saturday's home game with Buffalo.
In both of those instances, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing in Ohio's program led to the cancelation.
Kent State was forced to cancel for the second week in a row, as it was unable to play Miami last Saturday.
It is unclear whether or not this marks the end of Ohio's 2020 season. The Bobcats were 2-1, having lost at Central Michigan in the opener before beating Akron and Bowling Green.
Ohio played twice in the span of seven days to open the season, but has only played once since Nov. 10.
The MAC Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 18, in Detroit. Buffalo leads the MAC East with a 4-0 record and plays Akron on Saturday.
