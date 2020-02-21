The stretch drive has arrived for the Bobcats.
It’s time to see how much they’ve grown.
Ohio (13-13, 5-8 Mid-American Conference) begins its final run of games in the regular season on Saturday, with a 4:30 p.m. tip-off at MAC co-leader Bowling Green (19-7, 10-3 MAC). The game will be the first of five in a row against the rest of the East Division to finish off the season for OU.
Ohio was just 1-4 against the East during the first run through of conference play. Now it’s time to see if the Bobcats can make a late-season push.
“You want to see progression, you want to see growth,” explained head coach Jeff Boals. “When you see a team in league play, it’s a player’s game. Everyone knows what you’re doing. You have to make plays some way.”
Ohio hasn’t made enough of those plays, especially early, during the conference slate. It’s fitting that OU begins its revenge tour with Bowling Green, the MAC club has won more close games than any other thus far.
The Falcons are just 2-2 in their last four games, but that came after a run of eight in a row in conference play. Incredibly, however, BG has a negative-point differential through 13 MAC games.
But BG has won the close ones. A big reason why is junior guard Justin Turner (19.4 ppg), a finisher for the Falcons, who has made the biggest shots when the Falcons need them the most.
“He’s an alpha dog,” Boals said. “You give him the ball and he’s going to get you a bucket, or get to the foul line or get somebody a wide open shot.”
Ohio has first-hand experience on how tough it is to finish the Falcons off. In the first meeting this season, OU led 43-33 at the half, but it was BG that finished with the 83-74 win.
The Falcons hounded and denied Jason Preston (15 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists), and torched OU’s defense by shooting 54.8 percent in the second half. Turned logged 29 points and senior guard Dylan Frye had 17 of his 19 points after halftime.
Frye, incidentally, has just returned to BG after the leaving the team for undisclosed reason over the last two weeks (three games). The Falcons’ backcourt is as experienced as any in the MAC, and is the reason why BG ranks No. 2 nationally in turnover rate (14.2 percent).
It’s a chance for Ohio to back up what Boals has been saying of late: the Bobcats aren’t the same team that opened MAC play. OU has just three road wins on the season, and only one since November.
To pull off a road win at the conference leader would be a sure sign that the Bobcats are trending in the right direction as the postseason comes into focus.
“That’s the next step for this team, this program, to beat these teams — the BGs, the Akrons — away,” Boals said. “That’s the next step.”
Ohio enters the weekend currently eighth in the overall MAC standings, by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker with Eastern Michigan (5-8). The Bobcats haven’t been eliminated from anything yet, though a loss at BG would mean there’s no mathematical chance of finishing above the Falcons in the standings.
But Boals isn’t worried about the postseason tournament yet. It will all sort itself out, he said.
“Our message is one game at a time. Control what you can,” Boals said. “You waste energy when you start trying to figure out byes and playoff matchups and tie-breakers.
“It’s a waste of energy and a waste of time.”
The Bobcats are hoping not to waste a chance to show how far they’ve come.
