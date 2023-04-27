The Ohio University Bobcats Men's D1 Hockey Team's season might be complete, but they have scored another shutout anyway.
All the major hardware is headed to Athens, as Head Coach Lionel Mauron and freshman forward Luc Reeve shut out all the other contenders to take top honors in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's annual year-end awards announced late Thursday.
Mauron, in his second year of leading the Bobcats, was named Men's D1 Coach of the Year and, in a 1-2 punch, Reeve was not only named Rookie of the Year, but also captured the prestigious ACHA Player of the Year trophy, too.
Mauron was selected by ACHA Men’s Division I head coaches from among a group of finalists that included Wyatt Waselenchuk of Minot State University, Gary Astalos of Adrian College, and Mike Rivera of University of Central Oklahoma.
According to a release from the ACHA, Mauron is the third Ohio University coach to win the award, joining legendary Bobcat bench bosses Dan Morris, who was named ACHA Men’s Division I Coach of the Year in 2004, and Craig McCarthy, who won the inaugural ACHA Men’s Division I Coach of the Year in 1998.
The Bobcats captured the 2022-2023 Central States Collegiate Hockey League (CSCHL) Regular Season Championship, a record 12th in school history, which ties Iowa State University for the most in CSCHL history. For his efforts, Mauron was named CSCHL Coach of the Year.
Although finishing 2021-2022 with a mediocre 17-15-5 overall record, 6-7-1 conference record, and 4th place finish amongst five teams in the CSCHL in Mauron’s inaugural season as head coach, it was an upset win over #2 Minot State University at the 2022 ACHA Men’s Division I National Championships that allowed the Bobcats to end the season with the #8 national ranking and springboard the Bobcats rise during the 2022-2023 season.
Originally from Lausanne, Switzerland, Mauron just concluded his third season with Ohio University, and his second season as Head Coach. He had inherited a squad that went 6-16 in 2020-21.
Mauron graduated from Ohio University with a Master of Coaching Education in 2022. He previously earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management from Curry College in Milton, Mass. During his four years at Curry College, Lionel was a three time All American All-Academic scholar and named a team captain. After graduating from Curry College, Mauron continued his playing career as a professional with the Jacksonville Icemen in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), the Knoxville Ice Bears in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), as well as Lausanne Hockey Club in the Swiss League.
Mauron joined the Ohio University staff as an assistant coach prior to the 2020-2021 season. He and his wife, Sophie, reside in Columbus.
Reeve is the second OU winner of the player of the year award in four years. Gianni Evangelisti secured that trophy in the 2019-2020 campaign.
Reeve led the Bobcats in all three major categories - goals, assists and points. His numbers placed him second in the ACHA in goals (34), tied for third in assists (41) and second in points with 75.
He is the fourth Bobcat player to win the award in its 24-year history, becomes the second player to win both the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in the same season joining Brad Kobryn of Adrian College who accomplished the feat back in 2014-2015.
Reeve is now the fourth player to win both the Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year in a career, joining the aforementioned Kobryn, who won a second Player of the Year Award in 2016-2017; Kale Dolinski, who won Rookie of the Year with Minot State University in 2010-2011 and Player of the Year with Arizona State University in 2013-2014; and Anthony Feyock of University of Rhode Island, who won Rookie of the Year in 2003-2004 and Player of the Year in 2005-2006.
The other finalists for the Men's Division 1 Player of the Year Award were:
• #47 Brendan West, Forward, University of Michigan-Dearborn
• #82 Carter Barley, Forward, Minot State University
• #44 Sam Spaedt, Forward, Adrian College
Reeve, a 5-foot, 11-inch, 185-pound freshman from Kingston, Ontario, capped off a fantastic season as the Bobcats leading scorer with 75 points by netting 34 goals and distributing 41 assists in 33 regular season games. Reeve also added two goals and an assist in three games at the 2023 ACHA Men’s Division 1 National Championships and two goals and two assists in five games at the 2023 World Cup of Hockey in Carta, Romania, for the silver medalists from Canada.
Categorically, Reeve led all Men’s Division 1 players in both power play points (26) and power play goals (14), was second in points per game (2.27), goals (34), and points (75), and was tied for third in assists (41). In addition, Reeve led all Men’s Division 1 rookies in points per game (2.27), goals (34), assists (41), points (75), power play goals (14), power play points (26), and tied for shorthanded goals (3).
With Reeve’s contributions, the Bobcats finished the 2022-2023 regular season with the No. 2 ranking in the ACHA computer rankings posted before the start of the national tournament in Marlborough, MA, last month. Reeve and Ohio University made it to the semifinals of the recently concluded 2023 ACHA Men’s Division 1 National Championships.
Prior to arriving at OU, Reeve played youth hockey with the Kingston Frontenacs and Peterborough Petes programs before playing junior hockey with the Kingston Voyaguers, Collingwood Colts, Athens Aeros, and Aurora Tigers.
Reeve is the first Bobcat to win Rookie of the Year in the award's 21-year history.
The other finalists for the Men's Division 1 Rookie of the Year Award were:
• #11 Krzysztof Petryla, Forward, Calvin University
• #11 Bailey Byrd, Forward, University of Michigan-Dearborn
• #16 Joey Moffatt, Forward, Minot State University
In an exclusive interview with the Athens Messenger following the release of the awards by the ACHA, Mauron said that he is both humbled by the honor and pleased with the recognition the OU hockey team has received following a season for the ages.
"It's a great honor for me and for our program to be recognized by the coaches of the ACHA. It shows we are on the right track and motivates me to keep pushing the program forward. OHIO hockey is back," Mauron said.
He added that "All credit to the players who have bought into our philosophy. This award is obviously shared with Trent Johnson and Jamieson McVicar, who have worked tirelessly to improve our team. Lastly, I want to thank my wife, Sophie, for all the work she does supporting us while I'm with the team."
Mauron also was excited that the Bobcats swept the three top ACHA categories and noted how meaningful that is for the program moving forward.
"This is an incredible achievement for our program to sweep all three awards. But we would not be successful without all the players and staff involved with the team," Mauron said.
As for Reeve's wins, Mauron noted that" Luc had a very productive season and scored huge goals in important moments. He plays with a lot of energy and leadership, which inspired players around him. He is a selfless person, who cares more about the team success than any individual recognition.
"Luc can play in every situation and he can bring a spark every time it is needed. He's raised the expectations of our program and I have no doubt he will continue to lead our program for the next three years," Mauron said.
For reaction from Reeve, see Saturday's print edition of the Athens Messenger.
