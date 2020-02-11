The Bobcats have finally found some momentum in conference play.
Led by Jason Preston and Ben Vander Plas, Ohio knocked off visiting Western Michigan 73-61 inside the Convocation Center on Tuesday night. The win was the Bobcats’ second in a row in conference play, and a first for head coach Jeff Boals’ club this season.
Ohio (12-12, 4-7 MAC) never trailed after landing a 10-2 run with less than eight left in the first half.
Preston, the sophomore point guard coming off his first career triple-double, finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for OU. Vander Plas added 19 points and nine rebounds, while redshirt senior guard Jordan Dartis chipped in 15 points.
Michael Flowers netted 21 points to lead Western Michigan (11-13, 4-7 MAC), but had just seven in the second half. Rafael Cruz Jr. added 10 points.
The Bobcats lost the first meeting between the two teams this season, 67-55, in Kalamazoo. In that matchup, WMU forwards Brandon Johnson and Titus White combined for 32 points and 16 rebounds, but combined for just 11 points and 10 rebounds in the rematch.
The win moved Ohio into a tie for ninth-place — with WMU — in the overall MAC standings.
The Bobcats continue conference play on Saturday with a 1 p.m. start at Kent State (16-8, 6-5 MAC).
