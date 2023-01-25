Coming off their first two wins of the season, the Fighting Illini roll into Athens this weekend to take on the number four-ranked OU Bobcats' Hockey team.
Following a sweeps against McKendree University two weeks ago, the University of Illinois (2-11-0-1) hopes to avoid their own series sweep against the Bobcats, having lost to OU, 8-0 and 5-1, in Champaign in October.
Despite their record, Ohio University Head Coach Lionel Mauron said the visitors present an interesting challenge to his squad.
"We had a difficult time playing them at their rink, they were well organized and worked very hard. It took a lot of effort for us to get over the hump and I expect it will be the same challenge this weekend," Mauron said.
The coached added that "They are very unpredictable, and they won their last two games. They haven’t played a lot of games in the last couple months, so we are not exactly sure what to expect. We will focus on making our team better and rely on our habits to dictate the game."
With a series sweep at home against Drexel that saw the Bobcats (21-4-1) plagued with penalties, Mauron hopes his team can regroup and avoid what can be costly trips to the penalty box.
"We let the game get to us, and our frustration built to a level we were not able to contain. We also felt we would not get in too much trouble even when we did take penalties. This is not a recipe for long-term success, this must be eliminated from our game. We need to get back to playing disciplined, move our feet rather than swinging our sticks. It just comes down to being stronger mentally," Mauron said.
The Bobcats incurred 17 penalties versus the Dragons last week.
As the squad approaches the final month of regular season play, Mauron said it is clear to him what his players need to focus on down the home stretch leading to nationals in Boston in March.
"At this point of the year, the weeks seem to be a little longer and there are a lot of bumps and bruises on the team. The focus is to keep improving and building our team without paying too much attention to who we are playing," Mauron said.
"I want to see more energy and belief from our guys. I felt we did not perform at our best against Drexel, and we cannot pick up bad habits with tough opponents coming up. It is time regroup and get back to playing our style of hockey."
As to how to do that, the coach mentioned a few things - and they were evident at Tuesday's practice - that should benefit the team in its final slate of games.
"We are working on increasing the level of competition within the team and we are using these weeks as training camp style practices, very demanding physically. We know that will pay off in the future."
Puck drop at Bird Arena on both Friday and Saturday is 7 p.m.
