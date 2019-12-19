Sure, the Bobcats may have missed on all four chances this season to notch a win over an opponent from a ‘power’ conference.
But Ohio still has the opportunity to show it learned the lessons the last such setback showed them.
The Bobcats (7-4) hit a wall for the first time this season in a Tuesday night home loss to Purdue. It was the first time that head coach Jeff Boals saw both of his sophomore scoring leaders — guard Jason Preston and forward Ben Vander Plas — held in check. It was the first time this season neither player reached double figures, and both struggled on the offensive end.
The potential bounce-back game comes on Saturday when OU takes on Morehead State (5-6) in the Convo at 1 p.m.
Purdue gummed up Ohio’s offense by consistently running a second defender at Preston out on top. It forced the point guard to give the ball up, left the Bobcats more passive than usual, and in general threw OU out of sync.
It was, by far, the most effective tactic an opponent has used this season to derail Preston — who has been a force this season with 15.9 points, 8.3 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game.
“With them hedging out there and kind of shocking the ball screen, we needed (Preston) to kind of drag it a little bit further,” Boals explained. “And sometimes he picked it up.
“But we ask him to do a lot. And we’re not where we are without him,” he added. “He’s a special player, one of the best guards in the country.”
Ohio found more success in the second half by having another guard — usually Jordan Dartis or Lunden McDay — initiate the half-court offense. Preston spent more time off the ball, or even on the block, and the Bobcats found some things that worked against Purdue.
But by then, OU trailed by 20 points at the half after a season-low 17 first-half points.
Vander Plas — who averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds — ran into similar troubles against lengthy defenders.
This isn’t to lay blame at the feet of Preston or Vander Plas. But the plan employed by Purdue had results, which means more opponents are sure to try similar tactics against Ohio.
“It definitely takes away from some of our offense but at the same time we got to be ready to pick them up,” said redshirt freshman forward Nate Springs, who is shooting 45.0 percent from 3-point range this season.
“They’re our teammates. Whenever they’re down we have to pick them up,” he added. “We got to be better and ready for that.”
And it might be a look that Morehead State shows on Saturday. The Eagles, a preseason pick to finish in the middle of the pack in the Ohio Valley Conference, enter the matchup in a funk and could use a spark.
Morehead State has lost six of its last seven games, and is just 1-5 on the road this season. The Eagles were blitzed, 89-62, by visiting Marshall on Monday night.
MSU is shooting less than 29 percent for the season from 3-point range, ranks just 297 in offensive efficiency (according to KenPom.com) and hasn’t been able to make up the difference defensively (238 in defensive efficiency).
It’s a prime opportunity for Ohio to get back on track, and a needed one with Mid-American Conference play now just two weeks away.
Boals believes his team will respond. It did on Tuesday, when it cut that 20-point deficit to just six before falling off the pace late in the second half.
“We got seven freshmen. A lot of these guys learn game-to-game. We talk about competing,” Boals said. “We got great kids. They play hard. They play for each other.
“We got what we wanted to see out of them in the second half.”
