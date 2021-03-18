Another honor rolled in for Jason Preston, ahead of Ohio University’s NCAA Tournament appearance.
Preston was named on Tuesday as a first team member of the District 14 squad.
The honor comes from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). The NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches are selected by NABC-member head coaches in NCAA Division I.
Preston, Ohio’s junior point guard, was named the Mid-American Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player on Saturday, after the Bobcats won three games in three days to claim the tournament title.
That was coming off the heels of Preston being named first-team all-conference last week.
Ohio is a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 4 Virginia on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Indiana University.
Preston averages 16.6 points, 7.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game, helping Ohio to a 16-7 overall record.
Preston is sixth in the nation in assists per game, and 20th overall despite the Bobcats only playing 23 games. His numbers increased to 22.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds during the three MAC Tournament games.
For the season, Preston is making 53.0 percent of his shots from the field, including 40.8 from 3-point range.
Other first-team District 14 members are Akron’s Loren Christian Jackson, Toledo’s Marreon Jackson, Kent State’s Danny Pippen and Bowling Green’s Justin Turner.
Second team members are Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams and Josh Mballa, Toledo’s Spencer Littleson, Ball State’s Ishmael El-Amin and Akron’s Bryan Trimble, Jr.
Toledo’s Tod Kowalczyk is the District 14 Coach of the Year.
