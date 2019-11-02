One had never played in a college basketball game before. The other hadn’t played in one in a year and a half.
There was no doubt who was more nervous.
“He asked me before the game ‘Are you nervous?’ No, I’m ready to play,” said Bobcat freshman guard Lunden McDay.
“I definitely think JD was more nervous.”
JD is Jordan Dartis, a fifth-year senior guard who was returning from 19 months of injury, surgery and rehab, eventually shook off the rust however. Dartis scored 13 straight points in the second half as the Bobcats breezed by Division III Capital, 73-49, in an exhibition game on Saturday afternoon inside the Convocation Center.
“I woke up this morning around 6:30 and I was a little nervous,” said Dartis, who missed his first seven shots, all from 3-point range before unloading 13 in a five-minute barrage in the second half.
“Then I thought about the opportunity to be a basketball player again and I am just so grateful right now,” Dartis continued. “I’m glad to get that first game under my belt and just get comfortable again. It felt really good.”
There was a lot to feel good about for Ohio. Dartis was back, and even hit a shot eight feet behind the arc. McDay, a true freshman, was in the starting lineup on day one of the season and looked like belonged.
Then there was sophomore point guard Jason Preston, who posted team-highs of 17 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes. Preston’s +29 rating was far and away the best for Ohio, and just a sign of things to come.
“That’s just a little gist of what Jay Preston is going to do,” Dartis said.
And then there was Ohio head coach Jeff Boals. Once a fan-favorite as a Bobcat player as a blue-collar grinder who played hurt and through a myriad of knee injuries back in the day, Boals was wearing a suit and coaching in the head spot from the bench for the first time in the Convo.
“It was a surreal feeling,” Boals said. “It’s a little different when you’re coaching on the sidelines instead of in uniform. I’ve been looking forward to this opportunity for a long time and I’m really excited that I’m able to be at my alma mater, be the head coach and represent a great university. I look forward to many wins in this building.”
McDay added 12 points for Ohio, which played without four potential pieces. Freshmen Ben Roderick (knee), Miles Brown (knee) and Marvin Price (knee) were all out, as was junior wing Connor Murrell (foot). Boals didn’t give a timetable for the return of any of the four.
The Bobcats will press on without them, and open the season Tuesday night at St. Bonaventure.
“We have who we have, and that’s who we’re going with,” Boals said.
Capital led just once, at 2-0, and never had a shot to pull off the shocker. Ganiyu Yahaya had 17 points to lead the Crusaders — a Division III NCAA program out of Bexley near Coumbus — and Reed Bradfield added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Ohio dictated the action throughout with Preston, McDay, sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas (nine points) and Dartis taking turns coming up with swings in momentum.
Redshirt freshmen Mason McMurray and Nate Springs, graduate transfer Sylvester Ogbonda and freshman center Nolan Foster filled out the rest of Boals’ eight-player roster.
But it was Preston that stole the show. The sophomore has quickly earned Boals’ trust and will be in charge in front of the OU offense this season.
“He’s like Linus and his security blanket,” Boals said, making a Peanuts reference. “You just feel comfortable with him out there.”
Ohio led 33-20 at the break, but the lead was just 35-25 in the opening minutes of the second half. Dartis then took over.
He got started with his first make of the game, a kick-out 3-pointer from the left side. He then scored 10 more points in a row for Ohio with five free throws, a 3-pointer from the right-side of the logo at midcoast and a scoop layup.
When the blast was over, OU led 54-32 and never wavered over the last eight minutes.
“It was a good start,” Dartis said. “We just have to get ready to get better and do better.”
Ohio 73, Capital 49
Capital 20 29 — 49
Ohio 33 40 — 73
CAPITAL 49
Ganiyu Yahaya 7 1-2 17, Reed Bradfield 4 2-3 10, Joe Hartmann 0 0-00 0, Ryan Roth 3 0-0 8, Tyler Schreck 0 1-2 1, Cameron Caldwell 2 2-2 6, Dylan Dupler 1 0-1 2, Payton Moyer 0 0-0 0, Drew McCollum 0 0-0 0, Trey Meister 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Kelly 1 0-0 3, Joe Thompson 0 0-0 0, Luke Ballinger 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 6-10 49; 3-point goals — 5-24 (Yahaya 2-4, Schreck 2-6, Kelley 1-1, Moyer 0-1, Rose 0-1, Schreck 0-2, Doseck 0-3, McCollum 0-3, Thompson 0-3).
OHIO 73
Ben Vander Plas 2 5-6 9, Sylvester Ogbonda 2 1-2 5, Jason Preston 5 6-6 17, Lunden McDay 5 1-1 12, Jordan Dartis 3 5-5 13, Nolan Foster 2 2-3 6, Mason McMurray 0 0-0 0, Nate Springs 3 0-1 7, John Tenerowicz 1 0-0 2, Michael Brown 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 24 20-24 73; 3-point goals — 5-21 (Dartis 2-12, McDay 1-2, Springs 1-2, Preston 1-3, Vander Plas 0-1, McMurray 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Capital 19-60 (.317), 3-point goals 5-24 (.208); Ohio 24-58 (.414), 3-point goals 5-21 (.238); Free throws — Capital 6-10 (.600), Ohio 20-24 (.833); Rebounds — Capital 37/11 offensive (Bradfield 9); Ohio 44/12 offensive (Foster 8); Assists — Capital 9 (Schreck 3), Ohio 14 (Preston 6); Steals — Capital 8, Ohio 11 (Preston/McDay 3); Blocks — Capital 3, Ohio 3 (McDay 2); Turnovers — Capital 19, Ohio 14; Personal fouls — Capital 22, Ohio 16; Attendance — 6,104; Technical fouls — Capital, None; Ohio, One (Ogbonda, 7:33, 2H).
