Jason Preston's break-out season is already in full swing.
The sophomore turned in another star-making turn with career-highs of 27 points and 14 rebounds to help lead Ohio to an 81-72 win at Iona on Wednesday night.
The Bobcats (3-0) never trailed in the second half, and turned aside a determined Gaels run in the latter stages to remain perfect on the season. Iona (0-2), which played without head coach Tim Cluess because of health reasons, failed to celebrate the opening of a remodeled Hynes Center with a win.
Preston, a 6-4 guard, picked up his third double-double of the season in as many games. Preston hit on 10 of 17 shots from the field, connected on all five of his free throws and tracked down seemingly every long rebound.
Preston added five assists and two steals, and didn’t step off the floor while playing the full 40 minutes for a second time this season.
“He was phenomenal,” said Ohio head coach Jeff Boals in a postgame radio interview.
Freshman guard Lunden McDay added a career-high 13 points for Ohio, while senior guard Jordan Dartis added 13 points, and sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas chipped in 12 points and five assists.
The Gaels were led by E.J. Crawford’s 21 points, while Asante Gist had 13 points and three assists, and Tajuan Agee finished with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Bobcats blistered the nets throughout, shooting 55.8 percent overall, and continued their torrid pace from long range. Ohio made 13 of 25 shots from the arc (52.0 percent) and are now shooting 45.9 percent from 3 this season.
Ohio led 36-31 at the half, and used an extended 24-11 run early in the second half to craft a 60-47 lead with 10 minutes remaining.
Iona stormed back, however, using pressure defense and quickness to get extra possessions and get to the rim. The Gaels hit two free throws with 4:31 left to cut the lead down to 66-65.
But Preston guided the Bobcats home. Sylvester Ogbonda snapped the Iona surge with a dunk, and then Preston hit a left-wing 3-pointer. Two possessions later, Preston converted a driving, twisting, reverse layup to make it a 7-0 spurt and give OU a 73-65 lead with 2:46 left.
“We knew it was going to be a 40-minute game. We knew a run was coming,” Boals said. “We bent, but we didn’t break.”
Iona pulled to within 73-70 after five quick points, but Preston halted the run with a dazzling assist. Preston worked into the lane, jumped and turned away from the basket. In mid-air, Preston flipped a no-look pass over his head back under the bucket where Vander Plas got it and converted for a lay-up.
From there, Ohio sealed the game at the foul line. Preston hit four free throws, and Dartis two more, inside the final 49 seconds to clinch it.
The Bobcats had a season-high 19 turnovers, and Preston had a career-worst seven, but Ohio made up for it with Preston’s uncanny ability to be everywhere and another sharp shooting performance.
“Give our guys a lot of credit for figuring it out toward the end,” Boals said. “It’s a great road win for the Bobcats.”
Ohio will have plenty of chances over the next two weeks for more. The Bobcats will play four more games away from Athens before the next home bout, including Saturday’s 12 p.m. tip-off against Villanova (1-1) inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Villanova started the week ranked 10th in the country in the AP Top 25 poll, but was blown out on Wednesday at Ohio State.
“It’s a 40-minute game, anybody can win,” Boals said. “We’ll give it our best shot.”
Ohio 81, Iona 72
Ohio;36;45;—;81
Iona;31;41;—;72
OHIO 81 (3-0)
Ben Vander Plas 5 0-0 12, Sylvester Ogbonda 2 1-5 6, Jay Preston 10 5-5 27, Lunden McDay 5 0-0 13, Jordan Dartis 3 4-4 13, Nate Springs 1 0-0 3, Nolan Foster 2 0-0 4, Mason McMurray 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 29 10-14 81; 3-point goals — 13-25 (McDay 3-5, Dartis 3-8, Vander Plas 2-3, Preston 2-4, McMurray 1-1, Ogbonda 1-2, Springs 1-2).
IONA 72 (0-2)
Tajuan Agee 3 5-6 12, Dylan van Eyck 1 5-6 7, E.J. Crawford 7 6-6 21, Asante Gist 5 0-0 13, Isaiah Washington 2 0-0 5, Mohamed Thiam 4 0-0 9, Ben Perez 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Ross 2 0-0 5; TOTALS 24 16-18 72; 3-point goals — 8-25 (Gist 3-9, Agee 1-1, Crawford 1-3, Thiam 1-3, Ross 1-4, Washington 1-5).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Ohio 29-52 (.558), 3-point goals 13-25 (.520); Iona 24-57 (.421), 3-point goals 8-25 (.320); Free throws — Ohio 10-14 (.714), Iona 16-18 (.889); Rebounds — Ohio 27/4 offensive (Preston 14), Iona 25/6 offensive (Agee 5); Assists — Ohio 15 (Vander Plas/Preston 5), Iona 12 (Agee/Gist 3); Steals — Ohio 10 (Vander Plas 3), Iona 13 (Crawford 13); Blocks — Ohio 4 (Ogbonda 2), Iona 5 (van Eyck 2); Turnovers — Ohio 19, Iona 18; Personal fouls — Ohio 17, Iona 18; Attendance — 2,013; Technical fouls — None.
