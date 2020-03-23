The season was ended prematurely two weeks ago, but Ohio sophomore guard Jason Preston continued to be recognized for his contributions to the 2019-20 year.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) released its 2019-20 Division I All-District teams on Monday. Preston was named to the District 14 Second Team.
The NABC Teams are voted on by member coaches of the NABC, with leagues tied to respective districts. In District 14, Mid-American Conference coaches vote on the all-district teams.
Preston, a 6-4 point guard out of Orlando, Fla., finished the season averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game, while shooting 51.5 percent overall, 40.7 percent from 3-point range and 72.5 percent at the foul line.
In MAC play, Preston averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent, 42.9 percent from 3, and 70.0 percent from the foul line.
Preston finished the year second in the nation in total assists, fourth in assists per game. He led the MAC in assists, assist-to-turnover margin and minutes played while finishing fifth in scoring and fourth in FG percentage.
Preston ended the year on the All-MAC Second Team as well, and the results of the two all-star teams are similar.
The NABA All-District 14 First Team included: Loren Christian Jackson (Akron), Justin Turner (Bowling Green), Eugene German (NIU), Tahjai Teague (Ball State) and Jayvon Graves (Buffalo). It’s identical to the All-MAC First Team.
Joining Preston on the All-District Second Team were Marreon Jackson (Toledo), Tyler Cheese (Akron), David DiLeo (Central Michigan) and Xeyrius Williams (Akron).
Akron head coach John Groce was named the District 14 Coach of the Year.
