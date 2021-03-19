If you have followed the build up to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, you've likely seen Jason Preston's image on your TV, smart phone or computer screen.
The Ohio junior point guard has been mentioned on SportsCenter, and been the feature of stories written in the New York Times and other publications.
The No. 13 Bobcats are a cool pick as an upset team this weekend over No. 4 Virginia, and Preston is a main reason.
However, if it were up to Preston, he'd like to see his teammates get some attention too.
Fitting for a player who is always helping his everyone else out, averaging 7.2 assists per game.
"I've gotten a lot of recognition for what's happened recently, but I just want to say, I wish some of my teammates would also get some of the same love as well," Preston said on Wednesday.
Preston, like the consummate teammate he is, went on to praise the guys he'll step on the court with on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.
"What he's done (Ben Vander Plas) on both ends of the ball, being that overall swiss army knife, it's been unbelievable," Preston said. "We have guys like Dwight Wilson who's been a double-double machine all year, shooting like 70 percent from the field. Lunden McDay, Ben Roderick, playing great. Hitting very timely shots. The list goes on and on and on."
Preston entered the season as an established point guard, but has taken it up a notch over the last four months.
Averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds to go with all of his assists, Preston was the Mid-American Conference Tournament MVP last Saturday, as Ohio won the conference's tournament title.
Perhaps the only thing that kept Preston from being the overall regular season MVP was a January injury, and six conference games lost due to COVID-19 cancelations.
"His year, it's been kind of inconsistent from the sense he got hurt late December, early January, missed four games," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. "Then we had the COVID pause. The MAC Tournament run that he had is the Jason Preston we know. I'm excited for the world to see it. It's deserving. It's earned. It's just an American story."
The story Boals talks of is one that has been told, but took on more of a national spotlight after Preston's 31-point, eight-assist, zero turnover game at Illinois back on Nov. 27.
Ohio lost that game 77-75, but Preston's performance against a top-10 team received a lot of attention.
Playing at Boone High School in Orlando, Preston averaged 2.0 points per game and registered just 30 assists in two seasons.
After high school, Preston enrolled at Believe Prep Academy, which is now known as Athens Prep, in Athens, Tenn.
Along the way, he grew four inches and developed as a point guard.
Saul Phillips, Ohio's head coach at the time, saw enough to offer Preston a scholarship.
True to form, Preston said it was the teammates at Ohio that helped sell him on becoming a Bobcat.
"I really loved the teammates that were here," Preston said. "Ben Vander Plas, he's basically my best friend. He was the one showing me around the campus, doing all that with me and I really enjoyed my time with Ben. I think my relationship with the players was the biggest difference in recruiting."
Phillips knew there was potential in Preston before he even arrived in Athens.
“He’s long, athletic and he really sees the court well,” Phillips told The Messenger's Jason Arkley in May of 2018. “He can do a lot of different things, and he has the ability to make those around him better.”
Part of Preston's story is not only how he persevered to carve out a place in the college basketball world, but how he overcame adversity off it.
Preston lost his mother, Judith Sewell, to lung cancer when he was just 15 years old.
"It's always your response to things in life that really matters, how you can let it affect you," Preston said. "You can let bad things tear you down. You can have a a negative outlook, but that's not going to help you at all. Keep pushing, keep fighting and know that everything happens for a reason. It's all part of God's plan. I know that she's in a better place. That in itself can be a little bit comforting."
Preston has continued to push forward while in Athens. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.4 assists as a freshman, starting 22 of the 30 games.
He was a full-time starter as a sophomore, leading the MAC in total assists. He averaged 16.8 points, 7.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game, making 51.5 percent of his field goal attempts.
"The world deserves to know about his story," Boals said. "If you don't know it, google his story because it's a movie. I've been coaching 26 years and I've never seen somebody in his situation, where he was, in a five-year span, from 6-feet tall, 140 pounds scoring 52 points his whole senior year, to where he is today."
Preston's game has elevated to the point that leaving early for a professional career could be an option once Ohio's season is over.
The Bobcats hope to put that discussion off for another day, as they prepare to face the defending national champions from 2019 in Virginia on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
The last two times Ohio made the NCAA Tournament, it advanced thanks in large part to the play of point guard D.J. Cooper, one of the program's all-time greats.
Preston is now the latest Bobcat to dazzle the fans in Athens, and he will get his shot at NCAA Tournament glory on Saturday in Indiana's Assembly Hall.
"It's a dream come true," Preston said. "I'm very excited for the opportunity. I'm very blessed that God's put me in this position. We're all excited."
