Jason Preston recorded a triple-double, and the Ohio men's basketball team earned its second win of the season against Ball State.
Ohio never trailed in defeating the Cardinals 85-77 on Saturday inside the Convocation Center.
Preston had his second career triple-double with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He added three steals.
The Bobcats improved to 8-6 on the season, including 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference.
Ohio jumped ahead 11-0 on Preston's jumper and never lost that lead. The Bobcats led 46-40 at halftime before winning the second half, 39-37.
The Bobcats led 62-48 with 13:57 to play after Mark Sears' three-point play. The lead was still 81-71 with 2:27 remaining after Sears scored in the paint.
Ball State never got closer than five the rest of the way.
Sears came off the bench to lead Ohio in scoring with 19 points. He made 5 of 10 shots from the field, including 8 of 10 free throws. He had five rebounds and two assists.
Dwight Wilson tallied 18 points for Ohio, as he made all seven of his field goal attempts. He had eight rebounds.
Lunden McDay added 17 points, while Ben Vander Plas had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Ishmael El-Amin led Ball State (6-7, 4-4 MAC) with 21 points and five assists.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, before being postponed a day due to the power outage in Athens.
It was also the Bobcats' first game in a week, as last Tuesday's trip to Northern Illinois was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Huskies.
Ohio is scheduled to play at home on Tuesday against Western Michigan at 6 p.m.
