Ohio had been waiting nearly 20 years to get a Big Ten team on its home floor.
But the Bobcats didn’t rekindle any magic from decades ago on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers, riding an engaged and thorough defense, dismantled Ohio 69-51 in a workmanlike performance on Tuesday night.
Purdue (7-4) used a pair of 12-0 runs in the first half to build a big lead, then closed with a 13-5 run over the last eight minutes to knock out the Bobcats (7-4). The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Ohio, and left OU 0-4 against power conference teams this season.
“It’s almost like that same type of stretch,” said Ohio first-year head coach Jeff Boals, referencing earlier losses this season to Villanova, Baylor and Utah. “We missed shots, turned the ball over and it’s a 20-point game at halftime.”
The Boilermakers weren’t electric, but methodical. Purdue was humbled in a blowout road loss at Nebraska on Sunday, and had to play without 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms. Despite not having its best shot-blocker, Purdue handcuffed Ohio like no team had done all season.
Ohio had a season-low 17 points in the first half, and saw leading scorers Jason Preston and Ben Vander Plas held to a combined nine points on 3 of 13 shooting. The sophomore duo combined for eight turnovers.
Ohio has leaned on Preston all season. When Purdue took him out of the equation in the first half, the Bobcats floundered.
“We were just trying to stay with him and make everything hard,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “He’s a good player, got great vision. But if he’s opening things up and finding all those shooters it’s going to be a long night for us.”
Eric Hunter Jr. netted a game-high 18 points for Purdue, and bagged four 3-pointers. The Boilermakers shot 17 percent from 3-point range on Sunday, but connected at a 38.9 percent against Ohio.
Trevion Williams had 14 points inside for Purdue, while Jahaad Proctor (12 points) and Nojel Eastern (11) also came up with timely buckets.
“We probably should be mad at Nebraska. It was almost like it was a hornet’s nest,” Boals said. “You knew they were going to respond like that.”
Senior guard Jordan Dartis led Ohio with 16 points, while redshirt freshman Nate Springs had a career-high 12 points on four 3-pointers off the bench. Freshman guard Lunden McDay added 10.
Ohio led 7-6, five minutes in, after Dartis knocked in a baseline jumper. But Purdue then rattled off 12 straight points, with 3s from Proctor and Hunter Jr., to take an 18-7 lead. The Boilermakers never trailed again.
After taking the lead, Ohio managed just 10 points the rest of the half. The Bobcats trailed 25-17 with 6:22 left in the half after Springs’ 3-pointer, but didn’t score again until after the break. Purdue closed the half with another 12-0 run had a comfy 37-17 lead at intermission.
Ohio had 12 of its 16 turnovers in the first half as Preston was dealing with constant double teams on ball screens out top. The entire offense fell out of rhythm.
“I’ll give it to them. They were playing different on Jay, just trapping ball screens making him get rid of the ball, make other guys make shots,” Dartis said.
“It wasn’t all on him facilitating. We just turned it over 12 times in the first half.”
The Bobcats got back in the game in the second half. Dartis started a 15-2 avalanche with a four-point play, then capped it with two 3-pointers from the right side.
Dartis’ last triple cut the deficit to just 47-41 with 11:11 left. But, it was as close as OU would get.
“We cut it to six but they didn’t break,” Boals said. “Good teams bend, but they don’t break.
“Our guys were gassed. I didn’t want to sub because those guys were making the run,” he added. “Those guys left everything out on the floor that they had.”
Springs hit another 3-pointer, his fourth, with just over eight minutes left as Ohio trailed 56-46.
But Purdue put the game away with a 7-2 spurt capped by Eastern’s wicked dunk on an aggressive drive down the lane. Ohio hit just 3 of its final 12 shots after trimming the lead down to six.
“I thought we battled. I thought we competed. That’s really what you want to see,” Boals said. “(Vander Plas) and (Preston), those guys aren’t going to have a bad game — like they did — together again.”
Ohio was competitive into the second half on a night when its two leading scorers nearly had as many turnovers as they did points. Starting center Sylvester Ogbonda was limited just under 20 minutes because of foul trouble. Boals had a short rotation as injuries — freshmen Ben Roderick and Nolan Foster were out — continue to dot the roster.
The Bobcats were crushed in the paint, 32-16, and outscored in transition 19-2.
But despite all of that, the Bobcats were encouraged afterward. It was another double-digit loss to a power conference team but the belief remains that OU will be a contender in conference play.
"We focus on Morehead State. We got a game on Saturday at 1 p.m.,” Springs said. “Heading into conference, coach wants to be 8-4, we’re going to make that happen. That’s all I got to say.”
Bobcat bits — Freshman guard Miles Brown made his Ohio debut when he was inserted into the game with less than a minute to go. …Roderick is still “at least a couple of weeks away” from returning according to Boals, but there’s hope Foster should be available again much sooner. …Ohio hasn’t beaten Purdue since a win over the ranker Boilermakers in the Convo in 1969. …OU hasn’t defeated a Big Ten team in the Convo since a win over ranked Indiana in 1971. …Ohio is now 511-168 all-time in the Convocation Center.
Purdue 69, Ohio 51
Purdue;37;32;—;69
Ohio;17;34;—;51
PURDUE (7-4) 69
Trevion Williams 6 2-3 14, Eric Hunter Jr. 6 2-2 18, Jahaad Proctor 3 4-4 12, Nojel Eastern 5 1-5 11, Sasha Stefanovic 1 2-2 4, Aaron Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Thompson 1 1-2 4, Evan Boudreaux 2 0-0 4, Emmanuel Dowuouna 0 0-0 0, Jared Wulbrun 0 0-0 0, Tommy Luce 0 0-0 0, Matt Frost 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 0 25 12-18 69; 3-point goals — 7-18 (Hunter Jr. 4-5, Proctor 2-4, Thompson 1-3, Boudreaux 0-1, Wheeler 0-2, Stefanovic 0-3).
OHIO (7-4) 51
Ben Vander Plas 1 0-0 3, Sylvester Ogbonda 2 0-0 4, Jason Preston 2 2-5 6, Lunden McDay 4 1-2 10, Jordan Dartis 6 1-1 16, Mason McMurray 0 0-0 0, Nate Springs 4 0-0 12, Michael Brown 0 0-0 0, Miles Brown 0 0-0 0, Marvin Price 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 19 4-8 51; 3-point goals — 9-32 (Springs 4-8, Dartis 3-9, McDay 1-3, Vander Plas 1-5, Ogbonda 0-3, Preston 0-3, McMurray 0-1).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Purdue 25-51 (.490), 3-point goals 7-18 (.389); Ohio 19-51 (.373), 3-point goals 9-32 (.281); Free throws — Purdue 12-18 (.667), Ohio 4-8 (.500); Rebounds — Purdue 33/6 offensive (Stefanovic/Wheeler 6); Ohio 28/7 offensive (Preston 10); Assists — Purdue 14 (Proctor 4), Ohio 13 (Preston 5); Steals — Purdue 7, Ohio 4; Blocks — Purdue 0, Ohio 3; Turnovers — Purdue 13, Ohio 16; Personal fouls — Purdue 19, Ohio 16; Attendance — 5,663; Technical fouls — Purdue, 0; Ohio, 1 (Bench, 2:09, 1H).
