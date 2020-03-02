There’s still yet to be 15 practices spread out over the next 40 days, but in some ways Tim Albin feels like that the Bobcats’ offense has already ‘won’ spring camp.
Ohio Football begins the 2020 spring camp portion of the schedule on Tuesday with a 7:35 a.m. start inside Walter Fieldhouse. The Bobcats will attack all the usual to-do’s during the next six weeks, but no task ranks higher than getting quality practice work Ohio’s inexperienced group of quarterbacks.
So why is Albin fired up about spring camp? A big part of the reason why has to do with freshman QB C.J. Harris, a 2020 signee who enrolled early. Harris will be taking part, and getting heavy reps, in spring camp.
Harris was Ohio’s top QB target in the 2020 class. He initially indicated he would enroll early, to be on hand for spring camp, and then had second thoughts. Eventually, however, Harris followed through came to Athens in January.
“He had second thoughts,” Albin said in early February. “He changed it back. It had to be a decision that he had to make with his family.
“We’ve got a great blueprint here if you decide to do it. We do it all the time,” Albin explained. “(Frank Solich) is going to be flexible with you. If you want to go back for prom or whatever, we’re not going to make you stay here and practice on a Saturday morning.
“We’ve got a proven plan for guys to come early.”
Ohio may have a proven plan, but it will start spring without any proven quarterbacks. That was why it was essential in Albin’s mind to have Harris in camp as soon as possible. Ohio will have an open QB completion for the next six months, and currently it appears either Harris or redshirt freshman Kurtis Rourke would be the front-runner to be the starter next fall.
Here’s what OU is looking at with quarterbacks this spring. There’s Harris, a 6-3, 195-pound true freshman who enrolled early. There’s Kurtis Rourke, a redshirt freshman (6-3, 211), who will be limited in spring camp after undergoing shoulder surgery late in the 2019 season. There’s fourth-year junior Drew Keszei (6-1, 200), who played WR in 2019 before flipping back to QB for Ohio late in the season. Redshirt sophomore Naylan Yates (6-1, 210) is a walk-on who has yet to appear in a game at Ohio. And finally, there’s redshirt junior K.J. Minter (6-2, 208), a wide receiver who earned practice QB snaps during bowl preparations last December.
Combined, the five players had one pass attempt (Keszei) for 21 yards last season and four combined carries for 22 yards.
Ohio, since 2017, has ranked inside the nation’s top 10 in points per game (37.82), yards per play (6.70) and yards per rushing attempt (5.75). The Bobcats need to replace just three players from starting offense, two offensive tackles and record-setting QB Nathan Rourke.
Ohio will be dialed in on the quarterbacks all spring. But does OU feel it has enough at the position right now for 2020?
The Bobcats are open to adding to the position once the spring season has ended, but didn’t explicitly say so on Feb. 3.
“I won’t say that we won’t look for another opportunity at the position but I won’t guarantee that we’ll definitely do something at the position either,” said Ryan Bainbridge, OU’s Director of Player Personnel and HS Relations.
“We’re keeping an eye on all of our positions as we continue through spring ball and seeing where we can improve on that.”
What Bainbridge was hinting at is that Ohio may be in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback, or a Division I transfer, later this spring. It’s become a popular market in recent years as quarterback — from across the country — for another program to go play for after being squeezed out on the depth chart at their current school.
And Ohio is intimately familiar with how well that can work out. Joe Burrow, national champion and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, after all was a prized graduate transfer QB in 2017. Burrow, in case you haven’t heard, is an Athens HS graduate and son of former OU defensive coordinator Jimmy Burrow.
Ohio isn’t committed, per se, to adding a QB later this spring but it will be looking. In the meantime, it will use the spring camp season to get an accurate gauge on what is already on the roster.
And that’s why Albin said it was big for OU to get Harris into the program early. By the time the spring season ends, Harris should be up to speed on a huge chunk of the playbook and Ohio will know if it desperately needs another QB or if that is more of a luxury item.
“All those guys need time, and reps, but it’s especially important for (Harris),” Albin said. “I mean just look at Nate (Rourke) a few years ago.
“He got here early, and because of that he was able to play right away.”
Solich will have other items on his spring camp checklist as well. There is one new position coach — Brian Metz has been added as the tight ends coach — and a bit of shuffling on staff with a new Director of Operations (Jeremiah Covington) and a new Special Teams Coordinator (linebackers coach Nate Faanes).
Ohio will have to sort out a new pair of starting tackles on both the offensive and defensive lines. And OU will have to begin to set up a new team of specialists as the Bobcats will have a new punter, place-kicker and long snapper in 2020.
Solich, the MAC’s all-time winningest head coach, will oversee the 15 practice that culminate on Saturday, April 11 at Peden Stadium. Ohio will open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against North Carolina Central at Peden Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.