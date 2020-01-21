Jeff Boals knows his team, stocked with youth and some potential but precious little experience in winning games, is trying to learn as much and as fast as it can.
That doesn’t take the sting out, however, when an opponent shows you how it’s done — on your own floor nonetheless.
Toledo ripped through Ohio in the second half on its way to an 83-74 win on Tuesday night in the Convocation Center. The Rockets (11-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) scored 48 points after halftime, on 64.3 percent shooting, and never saw the lead dip into single-possession range after the break.
Toledo had lost six of its last seven games, but in the span of five days knocked off Akron (99-89) then followed up with a no-doubter at Ohio. It was the seventh win in the last nine meetings for the Rockets against the Bobcats.
“For us to come in and control the game, really from start to finish was a sign of…we’re starting to figure things out a little bit,” said Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk.
Toledo has figured out that it's well served to let junior point guard Marreon Jackson lead the way. Jackson finished with 29 points — on only 18 shots — and added seven assists. Jackson hit five 3-pointers.
And when Jackson did miss, senior center Luke Knapke (22 points) and senior forward Willie Jackson (nine points, 14 rebounds) picked up the slack. Knapke had 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting in the second half.
“I know it’s a cliche, but get old, and stay old, and that’s what we’ve done,” Kowalczyk said, referencing his starting lineup of two seniors and three juniors. “I think that’s important when you’re building a program.”
Ohio (10-9, 2-4 MAC) will try to get there eventually. But until the Bobcats do, there may be more nights like this one. OU landed some rallies, but was felled by too many inconsistent stretches.
There was the 1 of 11 shooting start that left Ohio facing a 16-6 deficit before the game was eight minutes old. There was early, and consistent foul trouble to one of its most important offensive players. There were the loads of missed shots, both near and far, that needed to fall.
And in the second half, there were no defensive stops to be found.
“We’ve shown we can be pretty good in spurts in every game,” said Boals, Ohio’s first-year head coach. “Now it's just a matter of being consistent.
“It’s an unforgiving league. You know you got a lot of seniors and juniors and a lot of these teams have won games, and you know it's part of the process.”
Sophomore guard Jason Preston nearly matched Marreon Jackson shot for shot and play for play. Preston tied his career-high with 27 points (on 21 shots) and added seven rebounds and eight assists against just one turnover on another night when he played a full 40 minutes.
Kowalczyk called Preston an “all-conference” player right now, and marveled at the jump he’s taken from his first season to his second.
It rings a little hollow right now for Ohio, which has lost three of its last four home games.
“Yeah, it means a lot. But it’d be better if we got some wins with it too,” Preston said.
Freshman wing Ben Roderick hit three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 11 points off the bench for Ohio. The Bobcats finished with 26 bench points — a season high — but had too many unexpected gaps from the starting lineup.
Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas, averaging more than 20 per game in MAC play, was held to nine points. He picked up three first-half fouls, and fouled out with just 24 minutes played.
Senior guard Jordan Dartis was held to eight points on 2 of 11 shooting. Freshman guard Lunden McDay didn’t score in 22 minutes. Center Sylvester Ogbonda had four points and 11 rebounds, but missed six shots at or near the rim.
“We’ve got great looks every game. We just have to knock them in,” Roderick said. “Keep shooting in practice and keep getting better.”
Ohio faced a 35-28 deficit at the half, thanks to a poor start, a poor finish and bad foul luck for Vander Plas.
The Bobcats hit just 1 of their first 11 shots, and trailed 16-6 less than eight minutes in as Marreon Jackson started hot with seven early points.
Vander Plas, meanwhile, caught two fouls in the first 5:20 off the clock then picked up his third personal with 7:48 left in the half. He was scoreless in the first half.
OU rallied, however. Preston hit a pair of runners, and freshmen Miles Brown and Roderick scored on layups to spark a 10-0 run.
Two more Preston floaters from the lane tied it 23-23, and then Roderick gave Ohio just its second lead — at 26-25 — with a 3-pointer from the right wing.
But Toledo finished the half strong, with a 10-2 spurt over the final 4:05. Ohio missed eight of its last nine shots of the half, and buckets inside from Knapke and Willie Jackson gave Toledo the seven-point lead at the break.
“We’re close,” Boals said. “But how many games are we going to keep saying that?”
Ohio got to within 40-36 early in the second half after six quick points from Vander Plas, but the Rockets found another gear. Marreon Jackson hit a deep 3 from the left side, and freshman Keshaun Saunders followed with consecutive 3s from nearly the same spot.
Toledo scored nine points in three possessions, then pushed the lead to 51-41 on Knapke’s driving layup and never looked back.
“I thought there were three really big shots, and Saunders hit two of them,” Boals said. “We were a step and a half off. You got to force them to floor the basketball. And we didn’t do that on those two.”
The Rockets then force fed Knapke on the block, and he delivered 11 points in a five-minute stretch as Toledo pulled out to a 64-46 lead with 7:49 left.
“They started hitting shots, so then we couldn’t dig,” Preston said. “And (Vander Plas) was in foul trouble so we were kind of in no man’s land. And (Knapke) hit some tough shots. Credit to their big man.”
Ohio cut the margin in half, and even got as close as eight points — on Mason McMurray’s 3-pointer with 54 seconds left — but Toledo hit six straight free throws inside the final minute to seal it.
It was the first time in six conference games that Ohio didn’t hold a second-half lead. The Bobcats are still trying to figure out a consistent, winning recipe. It’s a pattern the Rockets, preseason picks to win the MAC West, have already identified.
“We’re learning how to win,” Boals said. “We found a way at EMU…we didn’t tonight.”
Ohio continues a two-game homestead on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. start against Akron (15-4, 5-1 MAC) in the Convo.
Toledo 83, Ohio 74
Toledo;35;48;—;83
Ohio;28;46;—;74
TOLEDO 83 (11-8, 3-3 MAC)
Willie Jackson 4 1-3 9, Luke Knapke 9 4-5 22, Marreon Jackson 9 6-6 29, Spencer Littleson 0 0-0 0, Dylan Anderson 3 4-4 11, T.J. Smith 0 0-0 0, Keshaun Saunders 3 2-2 10, Luke Maranka 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 29 17-20 83; 3-point goals — 8-20 (Marreon Jackson 5-9, Saunders 2-3, Alderson 1-2, Maranka 0-1, Littleson 0-2, Knapke 0-3).
OHIO 74 (10-9, 2-4 MAC)
Ben Vander Plas 4 0-1 9, Sylvester Ogbonda 1 2-2 4, Jason Preston 11 4-5 27, Lunden McDay 0 0-0 0, Jordan Dartis 2 3-3 8, Mason McMurray 3 0-0 7, Ben Roderick 4 0-0 11, Miles Brown 2 1-3 6, Nolan Foster 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 28 10-14 74; 3-point goals — 8-26 (Roderick 3-5, Brown 1-1, Preston 1-3, McMurray 1-4, Vander Plas 1-5, Dartis 1-6, McDay 0-2).
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Toledo 29-60 (.483), 3-point goals 8-20 (.400); Ohio 28-72 (.389), 3-point goals 8-26 (.308); Free throws — Toledo 17-20 (.850), Ohio 10-14 (.714); Rebounds — Toledo 39/9 offensive (Willie Jackson 14); Ohio 40/16 offensive (Ogbonda 11); Assists — Toledo 13 (Marreon Jackson 7), Ohio 14 (Preston 8); Steals — Toledo 5, Ohio 5 (Vander Plas 2); Blocks — Toledo 3, Ohio 1; Turnovers — Toledo 11, Ohio 9; Personal fouls — Toledo 16, Ohio 16; Attendance — 5,157; Technical fouls — None.
